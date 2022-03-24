Shadow: Paint your own lures for greater success

Some great philosopher once said something that I’ll try to remember. It was: “The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of that which is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope” or something close to that.
I have held on to that part about it being attainable on days when I simply was not catching those elusive fish. One way to increase your success is to provide to the fish an opportunity to eat an offering that is somewhat different than normal.
There are many differing philosophies concerning the best or the proper lure to elicit strikes or bites from most any species of fish.
Trout fishermen usually try to “match the hatch” or to present a lure or fly that emulates the natural food that they have available at the time. Crappie fishermen many times use natural baits such as small worms, minnows, or lures that look similar.
Bass anglers are “different critters” as are the bass. Many of the lures that we use in an attempt to catch bass have no resemblance to their natural foods, but they work.
Most of this is due to the predator instinct or simply the urge to bite or strike most anything that is moving or trying to escape. This is very similar to playing with a cat using a piece of string. If you get the string passing by the cat in a seductive manner, he simply can’t stand and will have to strike at it.
That’s what happens with a bass in that they have a “strike zone” which is a maximum distance that they will travel to hit the lure or prey. That zone may change depending on many variables such as how hungry he is, the water temperature, water clarity and others.
This strike zone may be enlarged by using a lure that are more attractive or more irritating to the fish. Sometimes they strike from hunger, sometimes from the “cat” instinct.
Many of the bass that we catch in our local ponds and lakes have been caught repeatedly and released to provide enjoyment of another angler, or simply to grow to a larger size. Whichever the case, they get acclimated to the average lures that most anglers are using and simply won’t strike them. Changing the lure color, presentation, and size are good ways to improve your successes. Simply show them something a bit different than usual.
I’m not sure I ever admitted it, but when I won the Illinois State regional tournament, I had painted up a special crankbait the night before. That is the bait that produced the largest creel of bass on Lake Sara for that event.
I had used my wife’s fingernail polish of various colors and striped the crankbait up like a rainbow. One never knows if the paint job was the source of success or if my confidence level was better causing me to fish more diligently. Whatever it was, it gave me a “jump start” and led to winning several more events, including the National Finals in Texas.
A crankbait's appearance can be modified drastically with many of the new craft paints that are readily available these days.
Other baits may also be modified a bit and increase their successes. Changing the blades, skirts, and trailers on spinnerbaits makes them look entirely different in the water. Painting stripes on the spinnerbait blades results in a different appearance.
Using reflective paints adds an additional attractant. I have always had my spinnerbaits built with a portion of the latex skirt being red. This emulates the flaring of the red gills in a shad when the bass is chasing him. Different trailers, scents, colors, and presentations will make jigs and worms more attractive.
Take advantage of some of these inclement days and paint up some winner lures. Then put them in the water more regularly and with more confidence. Expect a bite on every cast. If it didn’t happen on this cast then it must be on the next one. Confidence and perseverance are your best lures.
Try these 14 great winter hikes near St. Louis
Don Robinson State Park
Length • 3.9 miles (Sandstone Canyon Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park
Overview • Nestled in the upper LaBarque Creek watershed in Jefferson County, this popular park features sandstone box canyons, shelter caves, cliffs, glades and upland and bottomland forests.
Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield, said the stunning trails in the park never disappoint. There is a loop around the lip of a canyon and a trail that goes down into the canyon. "It's almost like a worshipful experience," she said.
Pickle Springs Natural Area
Length • 2-mile loop
Overview • This may be the trail with the most bang for its buck. Within its 2 miles, located near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, hikers will encounter scenic hills and hollows, rock formations, overlooks, a canyon and a spring.
Jacqueline Bettale, 59, of St. Louis, said she has seen incredible ice formations and icicles this time of year. One of the most popular trails in the state, it is far less crowded in the winter, she said.
Hawn State Park
Length • 6.3 miles (Whispering Pines short loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/hawn-state-park
Overview • Nature enthusiasts frequently cite this state park as one of the best among many gems in the state. Even the Missouri State Parks site describes it as one of the most significant and scenic landscapes in Missouri with hills of stately pine and oak trees, sandy-bottom streams and sandstone canyons and cliffs.
Dan Zarlenga, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says the variety of the terrain, with many different trees, streams and scenic views makes it a must-see.
Rockwood Reservation
Length • 2.9 miles (Lime Kiln Trail)
Overview • Among the forested hills of this park near Glencoe, hikers will also encounter steep-sided hollows, a historic mine and quarry sites, a spring and a bubbling creek, which may be frozen in the winter.
Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenway, hiked here when there was a blanket of ice and snow over it. "It felt like a totally different world." The densely packed woods felt completely immersive, she said.
Hickory Canyons Natural Area
Length • 1.5-mile loop, split by a road
Overview • Near Hawn State Park, these secluded box canyons offer views of sandstone rock bluffs and cascading streams.
Zarlenga says he has admired the dramatic frozen icicles in the winter. If you visit soon after a big rain, the stream flowing over high ledges turns into a real waterfall, he said.
Lone Elk Park
Length • 3-mile loop (White Buffalo Trail)
Overview • This county park in Valley Park is home to bison, wild turkey, waterfowl, elk and deer. This popular trail offers frequent sightings of the wildlife. (Note: Dogs are not allowed in this park.)
Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, says she will hike with her 5-year-old daughter here and make a game out of looking for "surprises." She will create a scavenger hunt for her daughter to spot leaves, twigs, an acorn or animals like, goose, deer or an elk.
Pere Marquette State Park
Length • 9 miles on 10 separate trails
Overview • The confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers is best viewed from this park's vistas. The drive on Illinois' Great River Road, with bluffs on one side and the mighty Mississippi on the other only enhances the experience.
Norma Klingsick, copy editor at the Post-Dispatch and veteran hiker, said the views here are less obstructed during the winter. On clear days you can see for miles. Plus, there's the added possibility of seeing soaring eagles during the winter.
Graham Cave State Park
Length • 2.5 miles (Indian Glade and Graham Cave loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/graham-cave-state-park
Overview • Fewer people visit this scenic state park in Danville, Missouri, which offers different trails featuring sandstone ledges, a waterfall, river banks, bottomland forest and the entrance of Graham Cave.
Miranda Fredrick, spokeswoman for Missouri State Parks, includes this park among her recommendations for winter hiking destinations. There is a range of natural features to view, and it offers trails accessible for multiple skill levels.
Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve
Length • 1.6-mile loop
More info • fults-nature-preserve.edan.io/
Overview • A hillside prairie offers bluff views of the Mississippi River Valley, 25 miles south of Columbia, Illinois.
Sara Lesire, 38, writes a blog in St. Clair County on which she posted a list of her favorite winter hikes. This is one of her favorites. The trail can get overgrown in the summer and more difficult to climb when it's hot. When you climb onto the bluff, there's an expansive view of the river and flood plain.
Cuivre River State Park
Length • 3.4 miles (Lincoln Lakeside Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park
Overview • This park in Troy, Missouri, is one of the largest and most rugged in the state with 14 different hiking trails. This trail follows the entire lake shoreline. There are a few muddy and slippery spots, where a hiking stick or trekking pole may be useful.
Fredrick, with Missouri State Parks, appreciates its proximity to metro St. Louis, while offering an escape into the wilderness.
Klondike Park
Length • 5 miles
More info • sccmo.org/690/Klondike-Park
Overview • Built on an old quarry site near Augusta in St. Charles County, the white silica sand around the lake creates the look of winter year round. The Hogsback Trail goes up to the bluffs and offers a scenic view of the river when the leaves have fallen off the trees.
Sarah Collins Hill, 43, of Manchester, said one of her family's favorite winter memories is walking the trail when the lake was frozen. "My kids discovered that when they threw the white silica rocks into the ice, they broke apart and made a high-pitched twanging sound. It reverberated almost like a steel drum. They were entertained for hours."
Castor River Shut-Ins
Length • .73 mile
Overview • This park in Fredericktown offers Missouri’s only known pink granite shut-ins, part of an igneous rock formation that is 1.5 billion years old. "Shut-ins" occur where a broader stream is shut in to a narrow canyon-like valley, according to the Department of Conservation.
Whitney Wood, 36, of Troy, Missouri, said pictures of this area do not do it justice. She was amazed by its beauty when she visited in the fall and is looking forward to seeing how the landscape changes after a snowfall or freeze.
Castlewood State Park
Length • 3-mile loop (River Scene Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/castlewood-state-park
Overview • The most arduous part of this trail climbs up a steep incline to a series of bluffs overlooking the Meramec River. Hikers will take a long wooden staircase down to the valley below. The most relaxing part of the trail is alongside the river and the bottomland surrounding it.
Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield says the river here is more beautiful in the winter than the summer. It takes on more green and bluish hues rather than the brownish color when it runs muddy the rest of the year. The red of the clay in the bluffs also looks more vivid in the winter, she said.
Sunset Greenway
Length • 3.9 miles
Overview • A hidden gem winds through old town Florissant down to the banks of the Missouri River. The entire route is paved, making it a good option for those looking for an easier and accessible hike.
Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenway, says visitors can see into St. Charles from the lookout points by the river. "This major watershed in North America is awe-inspiring," she said.
Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net