Shadow: Paint your own lures for greater success

Some great philosopher once said something that I’ll try to remember. It was: “The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of that which is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope” or something close to that.

I have held on to that part about it being attainable on days when I simply was not catching those elusive fish. One way to increase your success is to provide to the fish an opportunity to eat an offering that is somewhat different than normal.

There are many differing philosophies concerning the best or the proper lure to elicit strikes or bites from most any species of fish.

Trout fishermen usually try to “match the hatch” or to present a lure or fly that emulates the natural food that they have available at the time. Crappie fishermen many times use natural baits such as small worms, minnows, or lures that look similar.

Bass anglers are “different critters” as are the bass. Many of the lures that we use in an attempt to catch bass have no resemblance to their natural foods, but they work.

Most of this is due to the predator instinct or simply the urge to bite or strike most anything that is moving or trying to escape. This is very similar to playing with a cat using a piece of string. If you get the string passing by the cat in a seductive manner, he simply can’t stand and will have to strike at it.

That’s what happens with a bass in that they have a “strike zone” which is a maximum distance that they will travel to hit the lure or prey. That zone may change depending on many variables such as how hungry he is, the water temperature, water clarity and others.

This strike zone may be enlarged by using a lure that are more attractive or more irritating to the fish. Sometimes they strike from hunger, sometimes from the “cat” instinct.

Many of the bass that we catch in our local ponds and lakes have been caught repeatedly and released to provide enjoyment of another angler, or simply to grow to a larger size. Whichever the case, they get acclimated to the average lures that most anglers are using and simply won’t strike them. Changing the lure color, presentation, and size are good ways to improve your successes. Simply show them something a bit different than usual.

I’m not sure I ever admitted it, but when I won the Illinois State regional tournament, I had painted up a special crankbait the night before. That is the bait that produced the largest creel of bass on Lake Sara for that event.

I had used my wife’s fingernail polish of various colors and striped the crankbait up like a rainbow. One never knows if the paint job was the source of success or if my confidence level was better causing me to fish more diligently. Whatever it was, it gave me a “jump start” and led to winning several more events, including the National Finals in Texas.

A crankbait's appearance can be modified drastically with many of the new craft paints that are readily available these days.

Other baits may also be modified a bit and increase their successes. Changing the blades, skirts, and trailers on spinnerbaits makes them look entirely different in the water. Painting stripes on the spinnerbait blades results in a different appearance.

Using reflective paints adds an additional attractant. I have always had my spinnerbaits built with a portion of the latex skirt being red. This emulates the flaring of the red gills in a shad when the bass is chasing him. Different trailers, scents, colors, and presentations will make jigs and worms more attractive.

Take advantage of some of these inclement days and paint up some winner lures. Then put them in the water more regularly and with more confidence. Expect a bite on every cast. If it didn’t happen on this cast then it must be on the next one. Confidence and perseverance are your best lures.

Dave Shadow is a national fishing champion and outdoor columnist. Contact him at davidsha@consolidated.net

