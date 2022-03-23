Brown: Youth movement alive and well in fishing; young anglers making their mark

The fishing industry has changed dynamically in just a few years. Not only from a participation standpoint with younger and more experienced anglers, but also from the eyes of a longtime angler growing from a technology standpoint as well.

The game has changed and unless you are willing to learn more and at an accelerated rate, you could get left in the dark. New materials, new capabilities, but the flavor for it increased and reached a crescendo during the pandemic and is seems to be slowing a bit as we enter 2022.

Cost increases and availability issues on boats, tow vehicles and tackle are part of it, but now with gasoline prices skyrocketing, too, the trend of more anglers may take a dip.

With costs increasing it takes more money to be involved, but to date we have not seen it slow young anglers much. The youth movement is alive and well in fishing. No matter what level, including high school, college or pro level, young anglers are making their mark. Instead of slowing down, it seems they are embracing fishing as a true sport and one worthy of their time.

Although it’s hard to tell the players without a program at pro events at times, this new group of high quality anglers is a good thing. It is refreshing and a breath of fresh air but can muddy the sponsorship money waters.

It also makes the veterans work harder, perform better on the water and learn new technology, too. Luck and experience are being replaced by youth and the technology that they are mastering.

I like the pressure and learning new things, plus I believe without a doubt this will ultimately make our sport better. No more resting on history for anyone. Everyone has to keep learning and utilizing the tools to make them better anglers.

A hero today can be a zero tomorrow and we no longer are using cane poles and a glob of worms.

Technology talk

There is a lot of discussion regarding forward looking electronics, and without hesitation it has changed the sport. Some feel we have lost something due to this usage and feel they are unfair, but just like rods and reels and other technology, we have been fortunate to see and utilize it as just part of the game.

No matter what side of the fence you are on regarding this new technology, there is no doubt that the younger anglers have a huge advantage with its use. They embrace it and learn it almost instantly. Growing up with computers is an advantage. They not only figure it out and tweak them to work the best, they embrace it. Combined with skill levels that match makes them even better.

What used to be done with gut, a little science and biology and instinct has actually been replaced largely with technology, and because the young anglers have an aptitude to conquer it, they utilize the technology to a larger extent than ever before.

Not only has the quality of the angler improved the technology continues to get better too.

In the early days a flasher or a depth finder, or a rod tip stuck in the water, basically gave us depth and bottom hardness. But today with forward facing sonar anglers, we can now get a visual picture of the fish, their baits and how the fish react to the bait more fully.

Even in shallow water the technology has precise pixel separation to tell the weeds and the stumps from the fish. Those that love it love it, but there are others who look at it as too much information.

What used to take years to figure out can be figured out more quickly, and suspending fish once thought uncatchable are now sought out as fish that haven’t seen many baits before opening up locations that were before never fished, especially early spring and late into the summer.

Not sure yet if the new technology will change how fish react or if it will have a negative impact on our lakes fish populations. Catch and release is still very important.

Rest assured that having the technology is just part of the puzzle. We don’t have persimmon shafts in golf clubs any longer and the golf ball has changed, but people still golf. Forward looking electronics may allow anglers to see the fish, but they still have to catch them and it’s not a tool everyone will have success with due to the amount of time necessary to learn and master it or the cost of owning them. Using these units takes constant tweaking and understanding of what you are looking at and determining if the fish you see will bit or not. It isn’t simple.

Those who cannot afford it or just like to dip their minnow in their local pond will not have things change much and it will not make great anglers out of bad ones, but no doubt it is a killer way to watch the habits of the fish. It will have its naysayers and it will have those that are adamantly against it, but those who do embrace it and learn it with the proper skill set of bait selection and chunking and winding may catch a few more fish.

It is constantly changing and the development of the new is just part of the game. It has been that way forever and no doubt the “good old days” are now for those up to the challenge. The playing field is flat and there is always someone who will catch them, with or without this new technology.

Just about every angler at the top levels all have the latest and greatest and someone always rises above the rest. You still have to know what the fish you are after do with weather changes and seasonal movements to start figuring out the puzzle.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

