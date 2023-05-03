There is much more to making a top-quality angler than good equipment.

No doubt that helps, but I believe it has more to do with gumption than anything else. The angler's desire and dexterity plus willingness to read, research and try is even more important in my book. Starting early with the proper ways to get attitude and disposition first then technique wins more times than not.

Some of the best young anglers come from families of fishing people, but many do not. We see that every year with high school fishing. Some kids have dads, grandpas and uncles who fish. But many who are involved don’t know a fishing pole from a chicken coop, but may have hand-eye coordination and a competitive drive that they got somewhere else.

When we started high school fishing, we felt the first order of business was for the kids to have fun. Once they saw the fun part, they then saw the competitive part kick in.

At first we reached kids who just wanted to get out of school for a day or had a buddy who talked them into joining the school club. They were in the trees and woods more than a fox squirrel, but with the proper training, watching videos and fishing shows on TV, things changed that quickly. The kid who had poor equipment, poor aptitude and no natural help all the sudden found out it was something they liked and could practice at a local retention pond or city lake. Boy, did they learn quickly.

Today, most of the kids on a school fishing team can cast, tie on a bait or two and make decisions on the water where a fish might live. We still have some “squirrel hunters,” but overall this new wave of young anglers gets it and see it as a lifetime sport.

Many thanks go to teachers, bass clubs and parents for this quick turnaround. Many of the kids who are now young adults from the first few years are fishing competitively and are winning. Coaches who may have not fished themselves but saw that twinkle in their eye learned the game better, too. They dedicated their time for coaching but also fundraising, making better kids and teaching life skills that are equally important as catching a “bigun.”

We don’t keep all of them fishing once they find other things, but a good group does. They end up buying boats, more tackle and get involved with local clubs and tournament organizations and continue to feed the fishing pipeline.

Youth angling has become big business, but I hope we don’t miss the real reasons we fish as a result. Ethics, integrity and on-the-water etiquette still have a long way to go. That may be the only regret I have when we set this IHSA program up — we should have had curriculum built in that talked about that. But hopefully a good butt-chewing or on-the-water discussions about right and wrong will help there, too.

The kids today are light years ahead of where most of us old folks were when we started. Fishing is now like a video game with today’s electronics. They are well-equipped to understand that out of the gate. YouTube, websites, TV, blogs and Internet tutorials are readily available. Instead of Mario Brothers or war games, they now have fishing. For me that is good news.

Outdoors running in conjunction with learning the biology and fish habits can make it catching instead of just fishing. I remember a proposal that was approved where I said: "Every kid you get fishing is one less you have to worry about breaking into your car.” That is no doubt working.

Farm ponds, creeks and lakes are now home to many of these kids. Tossing rocks, watching a bobber or throwing a piece of plastic dreaming of the big one has replaced sitting in their rooms playing video games. Those of us who recognize that change applaud it.

I spend every day looking for ways to make it even more fun,and thank those who got involved initially. It is a legacy that is unmatched. Many who stared with these programs are still right in the middle of it. To all of you, thanks, but our work continues. This year, make it your charge to take a couple kids fishing. The things that go with that time are immeasurable.

Ron Hamilton Memorial Fishing Derby

The McLean County Sportsmen Annual Fishing Derby will occur at Miller Park on June 3. It is now named after the Sportsmen’s Founder Ron Hamilton, who passed recently. More information is forthcoming, but the word on the street is they will stack some big fish in the lagoon for this one this year.

This is a kids-only event and is free. Contact Dave Nafziger at (309) 275-9891 for details.

Photos: Over 160 kids get hooked on fishing at Miller Park 060522-blm-loc-1fishing 060522-blm-loc-2fishing 060522-blm-loc-3fishing 060522-blm-loc-4fishing 060522-blm-loc-5fishing