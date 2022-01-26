Brown: Who you buy your boat from is part of the experience of ownership

I have been blessed to have owned a lot of boats.

Some of the boats were new and some used, but each one was special in that I had a lot of fun using them. Even though I love to catch fish, the experience of being in the boat is just as important.

I have fond memories of each purchase and that led to a good overall experience of owning them. I am glad many of the businesses I've purchased boats from are still in operation, but many have stepped away from this demanding occupation. No doubt owning a boat dealership is not an 8-5, five-day-a-week business. Add in the boat shows in the winter months, and even someone who loves boats and the folks that own them will wear down.

A boat is a thing. I never get too attached to things, but there is a special place in my memory for each one. Believe it or not, we used to have some great dealerships in Blo-No and surrounding area,s and just about every one of them have a special place to me. Some are still here but many have closed their doors. Here are a few from my memory banks:

Frank and Lois Lipscomb had a local dealership, first in Hudson, then in Bloomington, that I frequented often. They made their mark selling boats for Lake Bloomington and Lake Evergreen and also had a quality selection of parts for boaters, too.

Bill, Bee and Bret Reinthaler also had a dealership in Bloomington and I bought several boats from them. They were family and did everything they could to make the buying experience fun. Bill and his dad were always at the shop and Bret handled everything from installing a fire extinguisher to rigging a boat. Bill could be a grouchy cuss but scratching him deeper he was all heart. Boy do I miss hanging around out there. Their shop was on U.S. 150 just south of the current location of Leman Chevy and it was super convenient heading to or returning from Clinton Lake. Great folks and a great dealership.

Bill Anderson at Lake Bloomington also worked on and sold boats and now is a collector and dealer for boats that look like works of art — oldies with history. He also has a museum that has everything from oil cans to old engines and one-off boats that used to frequent Lake Bloomington regularly.

Erik and Cari Pokarney at Lake Bloomington Marine got their start while working out of the shop at Bill’s Cars. They recently opened a state-of-the-art facility east of Lake Bloomington and also have storage for pontoons and other boats in several locations. I have traveled the country and never have seen a dealership that is more accommodating and will go the extra mile to get you back on the water as soon as possible.

Matt Grimm owned Tri-County Marine in Pekin and they were our area Ranger dealer for a number of years. They were my home dealer and I can honestly say I never was kept off the water with something broken. They made sure it was right and worked very hard at customer service.

Tad and Barb Putrich own Buell’s Marine in Canton, and when Tri-County went out of business I moved there. They handle everything from bass boats to small lake boats and have a great selection of pontoons, too. Phil Wright was a partner there I still call a friend. He was the glue in the shop on engines until he retired. I still count on them for big engine questions.

Randy Miller recently purchased Bedford Sales in Morris and they continue the legacy that Sam Rosefsky built there with great selection, outstanding customer service and a full lineup of fishing accessories that are second to none. If they don’t have it, you don’t need it. They, too, handle bass boats, but also handle a wide variety of brands, giving you choices in your purchase. They take pride in customer service after the sale and also are involved sponsoring anglers and tournament trails across the state.

Winterland Marine in Chenoa was another mainstay for boating enthusiasts that frequented local lakes and were the Evinrude and Polar Craft dealer in our area. It, too, recently closed, but I am sure area boaters have fond memories of working with them in the past. I still see many of the boats they sold on the water and still going strong.

Hal Watkins at Watkins' Marine kept anglers in the Pekin area on the water, too. He was the local Tracker and Nitro Dealer for years and also ran a first class engine and fiberglass repair operation.

Doug and James Williams had a Ranger Dealership called Midwest Marine and Tackle in Rantoul, and was an Illinois leader in Ranger sales and service for years. They also had a great tackle department and some of the best open houses in the area.

We have been and continue to be blessed with great boat dealerships in our area. Some are closed but many remain open and work hard to stay up to date on the latest technology and engines.

We are blessed to have them taking care of our boating needs and some great memories at each mentioned above. Fishing and boating is about those memories and the great people we run across when buying and hanging out at their dealerships. It won’t be long and we will be back on the water.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

