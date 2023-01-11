Brown: When you have a lot of fishing gear, best to keep it organized

As people who fish, and it doesn’t matter for what, we seem to overindulge to the maximum and can't ever get enough stuff to fuel that desire.

Stuff drives us, and not only do we want the best, we want to show it to our like-minded friends and brag a bit on it, too. Piles and piles of one color, one style and one technique always gets the media cycles. What once was a small corner of the garage or shop dedicated to our craft has now turned into the full garage, new building or shop and/or a tackle room dedicated to the sport we love. We are eaten up with fishing related gear and can't seem to get enough of it.

What started as one rod — probably a Zebco combo — a small tackle box filled with split-shot weights, Aberdeen hooks, and bobbers now is a treasure trove of plastic, crankbaits and high-dollar gizmos. The fun part of this game is figuring out the puzzle to catch more, but the more we buy and the more we read and watch on TV and the Internet, there is one common theme we should all remember (me included): The fish are still the fish. Just like in real estate, its timing, presentation and location, location, location. A whole industry has grown up from a bucket, a glob of worms or crickets and that Zebco. Pretty cool story.

As a rule fishing people are hoarders/collectors. I am, and the old is many times more important to me than the new. I am blessed to work in the fishing space so I get to see the latest and greatest every day. That is the part I love.

The bad part is, once seen, it has to be procured. And, after the “newness” is worn off, it gets put in a pile, a box or a tub. The hard part is finding it again when you need it. That usually means buying because it is lost in the labyrinth of the land of forgotten toys. I pride myself on being organized but volume impedes that at times.

Labeling and categorization by type/color is a way to manage all of it, but it also comes down to being able to get rid of some of it. I give a ton of stuff away but still have two tons I could.

The winter months are excellent times to figure out a system. No doubt there are good and bad ways, but having modular storage systems, totes and some gallon plastic bags is a good start. A good label maker and a marker are essential, too.

Staying on top of your boat and your gear after every trip can do wonders, too. A conglomeration of baits in a pile is not good business. Some baits are tough to store, especially treble hooks, but there are systems out there that make it better.

Crankbaits do store better without hooks, and having a day box used for each trip is another great way to stay on it. I like to keep baits in original packages if possible — especially plastics — and storing flat keeps those from getting bent. Bent plastics are line twisters and never have the natural action of the properly shaped ones.

(Note: A quick tip is to boil bent baits to bring them back to shape.)

Letting go of baits is a tough one for all of us, but how many is enough and when is the space more important? Twenty baits of the same size and color may be overkill. This may be a "do as I say versus what I do," but sizes and colors in similar clear boxes can make organization better and provide for easier access.

We each can do a better job with our tackle and gear that we keep, but selling some is also a good plan. Know what you have and what it's worth. High school anglers are always looking for more tackle, so donate some, too. You will be a hero if you do.

BNBC Annual Tackle Swap

Here is your chance to clean up the mess and have a great time, too.

Wanting to sell some extra tackle, boat accessories, or fishing related products? The upcoming Bloomington Normal Bass Club Tackle Swap at Lake Bloomington Marine will he held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tables are available at $10 a table, and there will be raffles, a concession stand and some great bargains on new and used gear.

Not only is it a great sale but allows anglers to gear up and talk fishing, too. Admission is free and there is plenty to do.

McLean County Sportsmen Wild Game Dinner

The annual wild game dinner is again scheduled for this year. It's at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Interstate Center. The agenda includes a buffet dinner, cash bar, raffles and an auction. Buy tickets at Freedom Sport Shop in El Paso or by contacting Mike Finley at (309) 212-5502. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door. The proceeds will benefit the kids of McLean County.

BNBC casting classes

The Bloomington-Normal Bass Club is hosting a free weekly casting practice for kids ages 10-18, beginning Thursday, Jan, 5th from 5:30–6:30 p.m., and continuing weekly until the end of March. Practice is at Hamilton & Sikora, CPA, 8 Westport Ct., Bloomington. Enter via the loading dock.

Kids can bring their own rods, or they will have some to use.

