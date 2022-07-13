Brown: Weeknight evening fishing a great alternative

Weekends are made for fishing, but it's clear weekday evenings have their place as well, with trails seeing consistent numbers of boats on just about every evening somewhere.

These evening events are perfect for a lot of anglers who can give up two to three hours in the evening to wet a line but not willing to give up eight hours on busier ramps and crowded lakes on the weekends. It is the best of both worlds — they get to fish with a buddy competitively but they also do not have to dedicate more time to it, taking away family time or things they have to do around the house. It is also cooler in the evenings, and for most die-hard anglers, early morning and evenings are favorite times to go.

Regionally, organized trails are run in our area on Tuesdays and Thursdays but just about every evening has one other nights as well. It seems that Monday and Friday evenings are still on the road less traveled, but the rest of the week have trails.

Let’s talk about reasons why evening tournaments are gaining popularity. Simply put it is two factors: Cost and proximity. But time is another factor that makes evenings more attractive to many.

No doubt gasoline prices have slowed travel pulling a boat around. Combined with motels, meals and higher entry fees on the weekends, it is a dollars and “sense” issue for many. During the pandemic, boat sales soared and many who had never had a boat before bought one. It was something to do during lockdown with the family when soccer, baseball and other activities were not available.

Once “hooked,” these boaters found that they loved it and numbers increased. Tournaments and just going fishing with a buddy took the front seat and many ventured to lakes they had heard about but never got to experience. Fuel prices were lower, too, but now because they have climbed, local venues have become the norm.

Boat ramps are less full on weekdays and there is less fishing pressure. Fishing locally still allows owners to use them but maybe without the higher costs. Truthfully, boaters do not use as much fuel as they might on the weekends, although I just put six gallons in my little Ranger 107 and it was nearly $28.

Smaller boats with less horsepower in our area are used more than gas guzzling big boats, and the market for them has tightened. Americans are a smart bunch for the most part and they will find a different way to skin the cat — still enjoying fishing but maybe just in a different way.

Much like used cars where prices have gone through the roof, small boat prices have increased incrementally, too, and to be honest are hard to find — particularly one in good shape, but that is a topic for another column.

Shifting priorities and limited time has caused anglers to look for other possibilities to follow their passion, and weekday nights and during-the-week tournament trails are gaining popularity at a staggering rate.

A case in point is the Bloomington/Normal Bass Club and the Clinton Lake Thursday Nighters, where numbers are increasing almost weekly. The BNBC has been averaging nearly 25 boats each tournament and has exceeded 35 boats on several occasions, and the Clinton counterpart is at nearly 20 boats each week. Both were very popular in years past but the numbers continue to climb.

The great news we are seeing more young anglers jumping in. There are still the “old timers” who have been fishing them both for years, but there is a new influx that can be attributed to high school and college angling growing, too, but also to both organizations doing things to make things better.

This isn’t just a local phenomenon — weekday tournaments are being held more nationally. Retired anglers have new trails popping up weekly and more and more anglers who may have slowed down are now back jumping into the fishing fray.

No doubt our lakes will be pressured more, but ultimately I see this as a good thing for the future of the sport. Tournament anglers care for and release their fish, but I am seeing weigh, measure and release tournaments popping up, too. That may also be a new wave of the future locally.

Poachers?

In the past two weeks anglers have been finding illegal cribs or fish boxes on our local lakes and that truly is disconcerting. It is illegal and stealing from everyone. So far, three have been found at Evergreen Lake and one at Lake Bloomington. One at Evergreen Lake had three bass in it, but others tied to trees have lids and can be accessed next to the bank.

Law-abiding anglers do not take kindly to this type of thing and Illinois has a hotline where this can be reported. Call (877) 236-7529 if you find one or see suspicious activity.