April showers bring May flowers — we should have a lot of them this spring.

People who fish are weather watchers, and we've had a lot to watch so far this year. Our weather has been crazy and it's not just around the Midwest. Heavy snow north, tons of rain west, hotter than normal for this time of year south and more wind that a congressional hearing. No doubt it will stabilize, but boy howdy it’s been a strange ride so far.

Seems our local weather is on a split course. I thank those who founded Blooming Grove, i.e. Bloomington, for establishing where they did. Being between two moraines keeps a lot of the severe weather from hitting here.

I laughingly call it the "Mitsubishi Effect" after years of watching most bad weather go north and south of us. The theory is: Bad stuff gets to the Mitsubishi (now Rivian) plant and is deflected north and south. Sometimes it's 80-90 miles between the split. I'm not sure why, but watch it for a while and you may agree.

As anglers, we look to the weather forecast and the associated biology, plus moon and sun factors, to determine good and bad days fishing. Of course, time of year, water color/levels and temperature matter, too. I am thinking a Ouija Board might be the next addition to my boat.

Science is a huge part of good and bad days fishing. Reflecting on the weather first, then the water science might just improve your fishing knowledge.

Most who love to fish simply go when they have time. We can't wait for the perfect day — we go on good and bad days. That is where good equipment, good clothing and knowledge of what fish do when comes in.

The old saying: “Someone will catch them” plays more times than not. Putting yourself in position to be that person who does is what makes this game intriguing and challenging.

Fish are not very bright but we make them rocket scientists. We can’t outsmart the fish without first being smart enough to know what they do and when they do it. A small bit of luck combined with knowledge can be a difference maker and build consistency that is otherwise a crap shoot. Fishing is 5% luck and 95% skill.

There is no doubt that fishing and catching is changing, and our lakes across the country are changing for the better in most places. Exceptional habitat combined with exceptional conservation and recruitment practices by both anglers and resource managers can be the difference. Every lake and stream needs those in charge who get it and want them to flourish.

We have an exceptional asset with IDNR but it's more than that. Because fish live below the waterline, many who are uneducated either do not care or believe they will always flourish. But without good structure that includes vegetation and hard objects, they will never reach their full potential. Lake managers have to be active in understanding that good fishing means good water.

A case in point is Lake Bloomington in Central Illinois. Fishing has been outstanding at times, and other times it's been miserable — what are the causes for that? From my view, it comes down to habitat or lack of it each time. Great years always follow great spawns and excellent springtime water conditions with places for the young-of-the-year to thrive.

Water willow along the shore has helped, but no doubt we need more away from the shore. They shouldn’t be places to congregate fish, but rather places where fish have the right conditions to reach adult sizes. We have seen vegetation make a huge difference both for the fish and the water quality, and since this is a drinking water lake, they have to work in concert.

After 50-plus years of fishing and seeing just about everything there is in it, one common denominator stands out — cooperation. When we cooperate, things work well for all groups and more gets done. There will be disagreement and conjecture, but we have to communicate. Understanding where each group sits and their budgets, and volunteering to help, are great starting places.

The IDNR, the Bloomington Normal BASS Club, Lake Bloomington Association/Homeowners, Friends of Everbloom and city administrators have to work together for great water quality, great fishing/boating and building a sustainable system for all involved. It is a give-and-take and I am seeing this start to take shape and everyone is trying. We should be adaptable to change and work together so all can be successful.

Combining the science and the uncontrollable variables like the weather is most definitely a challenge, but finding likeminded stakeholders who can compromise and add value to everyone will make it better.

