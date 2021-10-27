Brown: Watching the weather part of enjoying the outdoors

Our Midwest climate is ever changing, but it’s always been that way.

Not sure about global warming, but change is constant and it does impact both the flora and the fauna. Hot, cold, rainy, dry and for the most part the wind is relentless. The role it plays is misunderstood by most but anglers and hunters know it all too well.

No doubt Mother Nature is more fickle than a swarm of honey bees in a field of clover, but one thing is for sure, she sure is undecided and constantly changes her mind.

For the first time I can remember, I am siding with the weather prognosticators. Even with the sophisticated equipment, satellite images and weather tracking gizmos, they have a very tough job. Most times their predictions run the gambit from poor to almost spot-on. Being able to gamble on their forecasts truly is a crapshoot.

This year has been inordinately tough and I have come to believe that they just might have to have toughest job in the country. Heavy rains, no rain, high barometer, low barometer, and list goes on and on, but one thing is for sure, if you don’t like today wait until tomorrow, it’s likely to be worse.

Because outdoors folks and the quarry they seek is so weather-reliant, most who participate are weather watchers. TV, apps on our phones and old wives tales are all we have. Some still rely on the Farmer’s Almanac, and even my pest control guy has a theory. More bugs, less bugs, mice and squirrels and of course the trees and wooly worms are all in the mix.

Across the country, fishing has been extremely tough, which begs many to ask: “What happened to the fish?” The quandary is like this just about everywhere. It is not a localized phenomenon, for sure.

This past week locally we saw a lake that was four-foot low fill up literally overnight with a four-plus inch rain. We have seen that before, but usually never in the fall. We have seen temperatures drop into the 40s at night, while a week ago they remained in the 60s. Daytime temps are in the high 50s, while two weeks ago they remained in the low 80s.

Things do change quickly in the heartland, and although we used to be able to set our watch on the changes, this year has indeed been unique. Until a day or so ago, the leaves in our area had not turned. But in only a couple of days it was like a switch had been turned on. Just this week the trees and flora are bursting into color. Time for a drive to see them.

Fall fishing can be some of the best catching periods, but a lot of it is weather determined. One might think since I work for a fishing company and have a lot of correspondence and inside information, I might see a magic pill or a special bait for changing weather conditions, but that isn’t the case.

The more I know, the less I know. No doubt it keeps us out there trying to unravel the puzzle. I have heard the belly-aching all over the Midwest with how tough the fishing has been all year. I have stats this year locally and it has been hit or miss.

The good news is fishing is cyclical and there are good years and bad. Just about the time you think there aren’t any fish in the lake, we have a great year. Over the years, I have seen that more often than not and am beginning to believe the weather is the culprit more times than not. It’s not lake selective, but rather region selective. Winter impacts it, spring impacts it and habitat does as well. It can be a science experiment most days.

When I lived in Florida we had it happen all the time. Great years, so-so years and awful ones, but it happened. The magic weight number no matter where you live is 20 pounds. If you catch 20 pounds, you will be in most tournaments and that parlays into great catches in other species, too.

When bass fishing is gangbusters, the crappie fishing may be down. When bass fishing is awful, crappie come to the rescue. This year, that has played out. Some of the best crappie fishing has occurred the last two years in our area. Remember to release a few to keep that population growing.

The old used to tell us the best time to catch is early in the morning or late in the evening, but for most, we don’t get to pick or choose. We go when we can, and do the best we can no matter when we are out. No matter if we catch them or not, it still beats being in the office. Remember that!

BNBC Tournament at Coffeen Lake

The year-end Tuesday Night Classic was held at Coffeen Lake this past weekend. Taylor Umland and Keith Ringger won with a two day total of 30.58 pounds. They also had big bass of 5.05 pounds. Second place was Matt Newcom and Allonna Yutzy with 20.10 pounds. Ron Merritt and Luke Vickers had big bass on day one with a 3.80 pounder.

