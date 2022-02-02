Brown: Time to celebrate the Bloomington-Normal Bass Club, and do some ice fishing

The Bloomington-Normal Bass Club is celebrating its 50th year this year and continues to work with our local fisheries to bring more fish, better habitat and help youth and other anglers find the fun in fishing.

The club also holds tournaments, seminars and get-togethers, and it keeps local anglers up to date on what they are biting on and where.

Due to COVID-19, the club had to discontinue one of the most popular events in our area with the BNBC Tackle Swap, but this year on Feb. 12 at Lake Bloomington Marine it is coming back. Anglers can bring tackle and fishing-related gear to sell or trade for something else.

Anyone who wants to sell surplus gear or buy some new or lightly used tackle can participate and the public is invited. Its free to attend and costs $10 a table to sell. Boat products, tackle, rods, reels and more will be available, with regional tackle builders in attendance, too.

The best part of this event is a group of great anglers who will be there to talk fishing and share stories of their experiences on the water. High school, college and local experts will be there, and you can be guaranteed that everything from bass to crappie, white bass, stripers and muskies will be part of the discussions. A lot of the topics will include local and regional lakes.

If you have boat questions, Erik Pokarney and his staff will be available, too. Engines, rigging and other topics can be answered. Pro Guide batteries, Sea Clear wiring and other accessories including oil and grease will be on sale also.

Tournament Director Larry Russel will be on hand to discuss plans and schedules for the upcoming Tuesday Nighter's.

The BNBC also helps maintain and handle clean up at Comlara Park and the Sam Leman Pavilion at Evergreen Lake, and works with the Friends of EverBloom on other projects at Lake Bloomington, too.

High school anglers are invited to casting events every Wednesday night hosted by Central Catholic Bass Coach Jeff Sikora, and it, too, is free. The BNBC is more than just fishing.

Sign-ups to join “the club” will also be available. Set-up begins at noon with sales beginning at 1 p.m. and running until 5 p.m.

Trailer plate cost change

After having a $118 trailer fee and anglers pushing back this year, those fees changed back to $36.

Although it’s a 100 percent increase from the previous fee of $18, the $36 fee is much more acceptable than $118 since trailers spend a lot of time in the garage for much of the year. Kudo’s to those that had a part in this change.

Ice fishing

My ice fishing buddies have been after me to get on the ice, with fishing "heating up" on area lakes.

In the time before it started snowing, when there was plenty of ice, it was perfect. A lot of anglers are using Garmin Livescope and they seem to be able to catch more fish and find them faster than those without forward-looking technology.

I was out at Evergreen Lake that last couple of weekends and saw over 20 tents plus a lot of holes drilled in the coves. With a full pool and clearer water, the fishing has been hot. Farm ponds also have been producing, as well as Dawson Lake.

It sure breaks the winter doldrums, and although it's not my cup of tea, I sure enjoy seeing folks out enjoying it. I honestly have as much fun walking around as I do fishing on the ice, but those who love it are equipped to the max with heaters and shelters good enough to spend the whole day on the ice.

We have a lot of experts in our area and no doubt it takes lake knowledge for success.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0