Brown: The old and the new stood out at Lake Bloomington's Tackle Swap and Sale

This past weekend the Bloomington Normal Bass Club held its annual Tackle Swap and Sale at Lake Bloomington Marine, and to say it was a success was an understatement.

Anglers from all over turned out to sell, swap and warm up bragging rights for hopefully a return to the water soon. There were old friends and new ones, and a great time was had shopping and shooting the breeze with like-minded fishing folks.

There were 20 tables and a great crowd of shoppers, too. Many old friends and I watched the knuckle bumps, handshakes and hugs all over the shop. That is the best part of an event like this.

It was really neat to see old and new gear on sale. Jim Crowley of Jim Crowley Outdoors and Ray Larson of Razor Custom Tackle had booths, and it was great to see them both talking to anglers in attendance. Larson will be speaking at an upcoming BNBC meeting and Crowley has been helping Jeff Sikora run a casting class for high school anglers every Wednesday night. Being involved with the youth is an important mantra of the BNBC and it takes leaders like them to make it work.

The fishing industry keeps anglers wanting the new, but many were there looking for the old as well. The funny part is more younger anglers are looking for the old, too.

Dave Blume, a local lure painter, was on hand, too, and he makes the old look new again. It takes a special talent to paint a lure and he is a master at it. He always had a group of folks around his table.

Sandra Parker brought her father’s lures and even had an old trophy we presented to Billy Gibson. Jesse Parker, Sandra's father, was a founding member of the BNBC and was the point of the spear on getting outboards on Evergreen Lake. Billy is the son of Terry Gibson, also a founding member of the BNBC, and is now carrying his dad’s legacy of Classic Lures forward.

Jesse Parker was also an innovator and before his passing was a leader with the Prairieland Anglers. He and Scott Richardson, who used to write this column, saw a need for a multispecies organization that put fun back into fishing and that organization is still going strong. The legacy you leave is more important that the fish you catch, and no doubt we saw that come full circle at this event.

In our area, anglers love to turn old boats into new ones and there were engines, trolling motors and accessories available that not only saved the buyer a few bucks but were in excellent shape, too.

Watching high school teams in attendance not only shop but help with set-up and tear-down made me smile. We are blessed to have great anglers at that level and coaches who give their souls to helping with these teams. Several local coaches were in attendance, too.

Other local trails like the Lexington Bass Anglers led by Steve Volz and the Illinois Bass Federation were in attendance, too.

Feeling the momentum of the 50th year of the BNBC growing and new anglers engaging with the activities of this club makes the effort worth it. Those that want to be involved can be as involved as much or as little as they wish, and our goal is to again bring fun into fishing. Trophies and a little cash are neat, but building friendships, learning a new technique or catching a personal best is really what it’s about.

The BNBC is a participatory group and we want new members, new input and new involvement, too. Our goal is to build camaraderie and a like-minded approach to conservation and making our fisheries better. Fifty years is a long time, but our best work is in front of us and we would love to have you with us.

Come to one of our events, attend a meeting or come out and fish a Tuesday Nighter. We would love to have you join us.

Thanks to Pat Welch and Andrew Blunier for working out the details last weekend, and thanks to Lake Bloomington Marines Cari and Erik Pokarney for allowing us to use your state-of-the-art facility. It was a team effort and thanks to all who showed up and enjoyed the day. We hope to see you again soon.

Check out our BNBC website and Facebook page for more details. See you on the water.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

