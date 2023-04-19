Spring means fishing and boating is about to get hot and heavy.

With that comes maiden voyages, testing new baits purchased over the winter, and the trials and tribulations of crowded lakes — including the associated circus of backing in trailers and loading and unloading boats at the ramp.

For those who don't have boats, it's worth buying a couple of lounge chairs and a good video camera and sitting by the ramp for America’s Funniest Videos opportunities — especially early in the year. Instead of hiring a gaggle of clowns, just head to the boat ramp and you'll see a real circus.

Getting the boat ready is much more than hooking up and going to the lake. Everything on the boat should be checked and rechecked. Last year’s broken items should be taken care of before the first trip. I see it all the time — items that failed last year are still failing this year because they were put off. The best policy is to have a list of items that are mandatory, and safety items should be first on that list.

Life Jackets and throwable cushion

A life jacket is mandatory for anyone in the boat and those are under 13 have to wear them all the time. The new inflatable jackets are great for comfort but the inflation system should be checked often and replaced every four years at a minimum.

A throwable cushion is mandatory in the boat and should be easily accessible. Attaching a good length of rope to it is also a great idea as it can be retrieved and re-thrown if necessary when the rope is attached. They, too, should be in good shape and not too old — they are only good if they float. Get a good one and leave it in the plastic if stored where fuel and batteries are also stored — oil and battery liquids can destroy a cushion. Everyone on the boat should know where it is located in case of an emergency.

Fire extinguisher

The fire extinguisher should be easily seen and accessible for quick access. They should also be checked each year, especially if the boat is stored outside or in a cold location over the winter. I recommend one with a gauge that can easily be checked to make sure it is good. They are inexpensive and can be a life saver if an engine or wiring get hot. If used at all, they should be replaced immediately and should be stored away from the area where the engine and batteries are located. Common sense tells us that that is where the likelihood of fire exists most often. Although many folks put them under the console, the extinguisher needs to be easily retrievable in case of a mishap.

Horn or whistle

Most higher-end boats come with a built-in horn, but some sort of sounding device like a whistle is also good to have along as well even on those boats. If you have a wiring issue where the manufacturer’s horn is not available, having another device is handy. Canister air horns should be checked and replaced each year and whistles tested, too. A police-style whistle without a bead is best.

Rope

Having 50 foot of more of rope is also a great idea and it should be high quality. You never know when you might need to be pulled in or may be pulling another boater in. I recommend having boat clips on each end if possible. This also allows the rope to be thrown if necessary and also quickly hooked up. Extension cord wraps used in the garage are a great item to store your ropes on — they keep them from getting tangled or knotted up.

Bump or market buoy

This handy little float can mark a spot on the lake. Bumper buoys also keep your boat from being scratched when moored on a dock, and can also be a handle when someone goes overboard. Attaching a length of rope is also a good call.

The circus is a great place but your boat should never be one. Take time to practice backing it in and pulling it out, and also parking it. Get used to using your mirrors when backing and you will be surprised how well it works once you get the hang of it. Going to a large vacant parking lot is a great place to practice, but get permission from the owner before practicing if possible.

Be safe and have a great boating season.

Check out 10 photos of people fishing