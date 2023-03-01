There are some people in every sport that just seem to always be there.

They become fan favorites because of their staying power and their relatability. They win plus they figure out nuances that make others who participate better.

Cases in point are Tom Brady in football, Cal Ripken in baseball and LeBron James in basketball. They work hard for their craft, stay in excellent shape and use their brains and brawn to stay on top of their game even when their skills diminish.

And then one day they retire and someone else gets the headlines. Their days on the field or court may be gone but their impact is felt forever.

In fishing, where careers can last much longer, it's rare to see a quick fade-out. The wear and tear of the sport is not as impactful as the wear and tear of being away from home. Many times decisions are based solely on that.

The lucky ones get to choose the time and, honestly, I respect who time it right. Many, in all sports, hang on too long.

It's been several years ago that I auditioned and got the opportunity to do a TV Series on ESPN called the Great Angler Debate. That format was devised when ESPN owned BASS and we were given the top 35 anglers to discuss, argue about and vote on.

At that time, the debate surrounded who was the greatest bass angler of all time. TV personality Mark Zona was the host, and the panel included legendary anglers Skeet Reese and Tommy Martin, BASS senior writer Tim Tucker ... and some jackleg from Normal, Illinois. We filmed each episode over a week or two span and it was presented on the Outdoor Block on ESPN for several weeks to finally determine the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

The votes came from the fans and we either helped or confused the voting with our input and memories.

When I look back at this fan voting, the winner was the Legendary Fishing Icon Rick Clunn, a very deserving tribute and honestly one that still make sense — he is still fishing and winning at the top level.

But I truly believe that if this occurred now, the results would be different. Clunn’s accolades spoke volumes during that time, with four Classic wins and numerous other victories.

But there is another who has also stood the test of time, and has changed the entire sport with his cerebral look at nature and what triggers fish to act the way they do — Kevin VanDam. He changed fishing on several fronts but most importantly proved it was much more than luck.

VanDam is, without a doubt, the very best professional fisherman of all time! He is the GOAT.

But now, VanDam has retired from the competitive side of fishing. Rest assured that, although he is retiring from fishing tournaments, his impact to the sport is about to kick into high gear. We will all be better anglers in the future because he will be right in the middle of it. With less time on travel and more time dedicated to product development and nurturing of the new stars, Kevin will still be a vital cog in the fishing wheel.

No doubt VanDam is one of the most versatile anglers to have wet a line. He's skilled with finding, grinding and utilizing the techniques and tools to put fish in the boat. His rod and reel are an extension of his competitive drive, but also his ability to extrapolate the fishing puzzle.

Although VanDam will be missed along the way on tournament stops, rest assured many who have competed against him will have a sigh of relief not having to compete further against the fishing machine.

I have had the honor of knowing and being friends with VanDam since his first appearances on the Bassmaster Tournament Trail. Although his retirement from competitive angling is bittersweet, he will still have that drive and determination he had on the water in the new avenues he goes down that will make us all better anglers in the future. Competing on the water or not, we will all still be fans.

Congrats Kevin, and I for one am excited for what the future chapter holds in your next endeavor. I know it will be great!

