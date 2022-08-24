Brown: Technology creates new breed of angler

Without question, technology and new materials have been a boon to fishing and outdoor activities.

Space age materials, killer new technologies in electronics and gadgets and GPS, plus the ability to dissect a lake or piece of property has never been easier.

For the field, OnX maps have replaced surveys, paper maps and fence rows, and water depth and navigation charts are available for about every stream, lake or river. If they aren’t yet, most depth finders can chart your favorite body of water in a matter of hours. They extrapolate data while running around on that body of water and build contour maps we only dreamed about just a few years ago.

There is now more data available for anglers than ever before and it makes finding breaks, channel swings and rock piles a piece of cake.

This past week, the Bassmaster Elite Series, the top anglers in the world, ventured to South Dakota to Lake Oahe, a massive body of water known for walleye and were able to dissect it in a matter of three days.

Fish were caught in depths ranging from 8-30 plus feet, but watching them fish for smallmouth over the side and under the boat was like watching paint dry.

There is no doubt I am old school, but for the record, I too have the latest in the same gadgets and gizmos they use, but I'm not sure it was good television or taught a majority of those that follow that trail much of anything.

No doubt it was “video game” fishing at its finest, and truthfully, it was actually kind of boring. Three or four anglers within a few feet fishing the same spots within a distance where they could have a running conversation for the day isn’t my cup of tea, I guess.

BASS has a team for live TV that is second to none, with Tommy Sanders, Mark Zona, Ronnie Moore, Davy Hite and Dave Mercer, but even they seemed like they were pulling words out of a thimble at times.

I have been a huge supporter of new technology and no doubt it could be me, but those kind of tournaments drop-shotting in 30 foot of water sure causes me to wonder if gut and instinct will ever be en vogue again.

This new group of anglers knows technology better than Pavlov knew his dogs and they can dissect a four pound smallmouth over a three-pounder looking at their electronics. That is special and fun while on the water yourself dipping your minnow, but watching others do it tests my fandom a bit.

Austin Felix won that event on Oahe using a variety of baits, including the Berkley Flat Worm in 3.6 and 4.5 sizes, the Berkley General and Zoom Speed Craw, but also fished the popular Ned Rig Z-Man TRD on very light line, 10 pound for that win. His largest bass was a very respectable 4.5 pound smallmouth off of a boulder he found on Lowrance forward facing sonar.

Today’s electronics are the best, and now with being able to target fish in front of the boat in real time as they move in around cover is a true game changer.

I have a lot of die-hard buddies who believe that electronics are bad for fishing, and although I don’t believe that, they do mean anglers have to pony up significant amounts of moola to compete the playing field.

Although today, it is even at the top level as just about everyone has the latest in gadgets on their boats local anglers will have to embrace it or get passed by. For the record, it's more than having the latest and greatest, it's learning them and using them as tools where the rubber meets the road. Staring at them day after day and learning how to utilize them separates the chaff from the wheat.

No doubt it is not for everyone.

One very successful angler in the Elites who I speak to often believes fish are getting shy of the pinging these electronics make and are harder to catch as a result. Watching fish get bait shy when they are on could be the great equalizer moving forward, and for clean deep water they are a huge difference-maker again proven at this tournament.

What will be next? The integration of the boat as a giant computer room with trolling motors, electronics and high definition pictures on multiple graphs is the way of the future, and as a technocrat, I enjoy watching it evolve but the question remains is it good for the fishing or the fisheries?

Time will tell, and rest assured, we are only in the beginning stages of education and what these units can do. Companies like Garmin, Lowrance and Humminbird all have integrated technologies and the mapping today is phenomenal.

Running a large body of water from location to location has never been easier, where once it was like crossing the ocean in a rowboat, it is now second nature to this new crop of angler, and no doubt has opened up new very large lakes to more anglers.

It truly comes down to the haves and the have nots and unless fish are shallow it can separate those that embraced it and those that have not. Those anglers who have dedicated their time to know it will no doubt be more successful than those who don’t in certain events.

Count me in as one that is trying to learn more. Even though I have access to the best gear and the information to learn it, young anglers are light years ahead of me. Knowing where to look is only part of the equation. Figuring out what we are looking at is the differentiator.

I do love fishing shallow, but my first love is fishing offshore. Today’s crop of anglers have cut the learning curve. Where we once used triangulation and searching covering water, they now can pinpoint single fish on a pile of rocks and have the wherewithal to catch that fish.

No doubt it has opened up lakes, and although fish will still be caught shallow, there are new sheriffs in town that use depth, cover and technical expertise over the old days of seat of your pants gut.

Time will tell if its good long term, but right now you had better get on the technology bandwagon or get lost in the shuffle. What are your thoughts?