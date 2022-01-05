Brown: Surviving COVID-19 a reminder of what's important in life

As outdoor folks we many time feel as tough as shoe leather or a piece of beef jerky, but all it takes to put us in our place is a setback.

You truly find out how brave or tough you are when you are challenged.

This past week I had one of those when I found out I had COVID-19. It actually scared the stuffing out of me.

Like most, I thought I could fight it off on my own. I thought it was the flu or a bad cold, but I got very weak and had a severe sore throat and cough. That led to my first ambulance ride — at the persistence of my wife — and finding out I had the plague that has scared the entire world. Man, am I thankful she made me go.

It sure puts life in perspective and, more than anything else, makes friends, colleagues and what I do in the outdoors even that much more important.

Remembering the lockdown where the only thing we had was fishing tells a larger tale for me now than it did even then. It was a release then; it’s life now.

After losing a few close friends, and having buddies get super sick or incapacitated, it made this experience introspective and, honestly, a blessing. I am laying in my hospital bed as I write this, and although I haven't gotten out yet, I know this experience will make me a better person.

God never gives us more than we can handle, and makes us stronger when we persevere through the tough times.

I never thought much about COVID, but knew I didn’t want to catch it. It is serious business, whether indoors or out. No doubt the real heroes are the doctors and nurses who care for the sick, the paramedics who get us to care and a wife who knew I was one sick puppy and wasn’t going to be able to beat this alone.

The next day I am standing in the boat with the sun shining on my face, I surely won’t take it for granted.

I believe this virus is here forever — please don’t take it lightly. Get checked out, get treated and — for goodness sake — get the vaccinations. They won’t necessarily keep you from getting it, maybe but they may just let you go fishing again. That's my hope — a few more trips around the sun.

Living life to its fullest starts with figuring out what it means first. I think I might have that part handled.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

