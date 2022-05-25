Brown: Spring weather is testing the patience of anglers

Illinois weather simply amazes me. If you don’t like it now, give it a few minutes and it will change again.

Rain, wind and cold has been the rule, with a few days sprinkled in of hot and muggy. It keeps outdoors folks and anglers on their toes.

Mother Nature seems more fickle this year than any spring in recent memory, and if you think it’s bad for people, imagine the fish and animals and what they have to be thinking. Fish are creatures of instinct and weather, and their movements and activity are based entirely on the weather, length of day, and water temperatures.

It seems this year the wind will never cease blowing — northeast and east winds at 20- to 30-miles per hour have been the rule. That's awful for fishing. It seems the only time it calms down is in the middle of the week when most are working. Get out on a Saturday and Sunday and you have to use thumbtacks to keep your hat on.

Combine the wind with rising and falling temperatures and barometer pressure, and the fish don’t know if they are coming or going. One day the fish are shallow and the next day they have lockjaw and it doesn’t matter what species of fish you target. Rainy and cold gets replaced with warm, and the wind never quits blowing. Calm days means 15 to 25 mph. I can’t remember ever seeing a spring that transitioned to summer faster than this year.

Fishing has been tougher than a razor strap — one fish here and one there has been the rule. Choosing a good day to go is like a needle in a haystack. It seems the day I am ready to put the boat in the water it gets worse.

Maybe I am the reason it is awful, but due to the weather and work, my time on the water has been limited. A lot of my buddies are saying the same thing, and it’s not just here in the Heartland. The entire mid-section of the country seems to be under attack by bad weather.

I was always told persevering was an attribute, but my stick-to-itiveness has waned this year. COVID lockdowns allowed more folks to find fishing to their liking, but the weather seems to be putting the kibosh on a lot of them getting out.

My friends at Lake Bloomington Marine are busy trying to get boats into the water and it's later than ever before. Those who need repair or engine work are coming out of the woodwork as a few good days light a fire again. Reacting to both launching and repair at the same time is making 12-hour days routine, and as grandpa said: “You have to make hay while the sun shines,” so it’s all hands on deck. I am sure many other dealers are in the same predicament and I guess misery loves company.

There is nothing worse than finally having a good day and having a breakdown knowing it may be a few days to a week or more before it can be looked at. Some dealers I have spoken to are months out on appointments, but they are grinding hard to speed up that process. Add to that the unavailability of parts and it gets worse a problem country-wide.

Boat orders are still going strong, but with lead times getting up to a year, would-be boat buyer are left scratching their chins. I am seeing new companies like Freedom Boat Company renting recreational boats and that growth may be a godsend to those that want to get on the water. Owned by Brunswick Corporation, Freedom Boat Company, which has access to boats and motors, could be a good option for those wanting to test before they buy. Their dealer network continues to grow.

Anglers here in the Midwest are a resilient group and know how to persevere no matter the conditions. They know how to dress for rain and heat and although we all know it’s about to get hotter than a blacksmith shop, they know how to adapt and choose the best baits for the conditions.

The fish are confused, too, but new selections including shaky heads, Ned rigs, wacky rigged Senko’s and Neko rigs still catch them. Lighter line, spinning gear and smaller baits are generally the rule during weather changes, but it won’t be long before frogs, big worms and crankbaits shine. Big topwaters are also just around the corner.

No matter the conditions or the level of frustration with the weather, fishing people will be out there hoping they can figure out the puzzle. We are blessed with some of the best and brightest anglers here and someone always figures them out.

Bloomington Normal Bass Club Meeting

The BNBC will be holding a seminar meeting at Lake Bloomington Marine June 1 beginning at 5:30 pm. Ray Larson from Razor Custom Baits will be speaking on buzzbaits at this meeting. Ray is an expert lure designer and builder and will talk about the subtleties that can help you put more fish in the boat. He will be bringing a good selection with him for purchase, too. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided and the public is welcome to attend.

Fishing Derby at Miller Park

The McLean County Sportsmen will again be holding their annual kids fishing derby at Miller Park June 4. The lake will be stocked prior and it should be a great day fishing. It is free and open to the public. For details contact Dave Nafziger at 309-275-9891.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

