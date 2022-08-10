Brown: Sometimes it's best to take a deep breath and just be thankful

The term "making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear" has become the cliché of everyday practice. What was once an anecdotal phrase meaning turning something good out of the ho-hum seems to be apropos at every turn today.

At best, getting good service is sketchy, business has slowed and grocery stores look like a closeout sale at your favorite discount store. We are now in the “scotch tape and bailing wire” approach to life, and that means making the most out of circumstances, whether good or bad.

In my lifetime I have never seen it the way it is and maybe we were spoiled. We still have right and wrong, left and right, high and low, but deciding what that is may be more up in the air now. Is it time to take a deep breath and just be thankful?

Immediate or even timely has been replaced with maybe, and having the patience or understanding has been tough on business and individuals. Tolerance is running thin on all fronts. No matter if it is your vocation or avocation, folks just seem to be a bit chippy and it’s easy to see why.

I call it the post-pandemic blahs. We need to find our happy place once again but that isn’t easy. Is there a way out? Maybe again the outdoors and fishing can be our bastion of solace.

It worked once and maybe it can work again. My question: Can fishing pull us out of the fire again? For all that love fishing and those that have learned to love it too, I certainly hope so.

The quagmire of life has changed more in the last 8-10 years than ever before, or at a minimum since the Great Depression. By the looks of it, it may be the rule for a while.

Politics has overflowed into everyone’s life and friends have become enemies. It’s crazy how personal things we have little or no control over run our lives.

Another deep breath? Time for some reflection and compromise? I believe so. And maybe a day on the water or at a park just might help. It is at least worth a try. We are dire need of something that unifies, and attending this year’s ICAST show gave me hope — 12,000 folks and I didn’t have one discussion about politics. Fishing folks might just save us.

My buddies are diehards when it comes to fishing and the camaraderie is stronger than ever before. We still have some bellyaching, but mostly all of us just want a release and something that just takes our minds off of the mess. I am thankful for that.

Like-minded folks can find a common ground, and even if they don’t agree, it’s not the end of the world. There is still room for discussion and disagreement, but ultimately the whole has to be priority. Fishing people are pretty good at it and equity is the key.

When something is done for the majority and not a couple, it does cut the bologna out. I call it the 98% rule. We always have a few that will never agree on anything — the 2%. But if the 98% do agree, then it will work its way out.

Whether fishing in tournaments or just to get outdoors, having a positive demeanor heading to and being on the water with a smile and a positive disposition can scuttle negative. Being positive is contagious and maybe we need more of that in other walks of life too. Little things make a huge difference.

For example ...

This past week my good friend Terry Anderson presented me a mobility scooter that started out as a joke for my limping around. We laughed and I even drove it to the mailbox a time or two, but ultimately it was better served by giving my Dad mobility he sorely missed. That scooter now has given him a new lease on life and he looks forward to being outside instead of just looking out.

My Dad has neuropathy and it has gotten increasingly more difficult for him to get around. His legs get numb and hurt and we both often joked about which window he was looking out on a given day because he just couldn’t get around like he used to love to do. Although funny at first, that simple gesture by Terry changed all that. My Dad is now mobile and is buzzing around the yard and through the neighborhood again with that patented Gene Brown smile.

My heart feels good that he can get around — it's a pretty special feeling. My sisters and I joked we can now get him accessories for his scooter as gifts. He has to be the hardest guy on the planet to get something for.

A smile or two, a few tears and a warm feeling that allows him to enjoy his life a bit more is a special deal. Again it’s the little things.

Putting the bad in the rearview mirror, putting someone else ahead of ourselves and doing something for someone is special no matter which side of the aisle you live on. I cannot thank Terry enough for what he did for my dad, and rest assured one good turn deserves another.

Whether on the water or fighting through life it is easy to find good if you just look for it. This little scooter made my Dad’s life better but ultimately made those around him feel good about it, too. The thought of giving thanks for what we have instead of complaining about what we don’t changed meaning with one simple act.