Brown: Some exciting new products are hitting the shelves

Every now and again I like to give you some snippets and things that I am seeing in our area and beyond.

I call them Terry’s Tidbits:

Wild game banquet

Great news: After a couple year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the McLean Country Sportsmen’s Association will again be holding its Wild Game Banquet. This year's 32nd edition — founded by local outdoorsman Ron Hamilton almost 35 years ago — will be held February 4, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. and dinner at 4:30 p.m.

This banquet has generated monies through the dinner, raffles and auction to fund children’s charities and more. This is the 32nd dinner and tickets are available for $45 at Freedom Sport Shop in El Paso, Wired2Fish in North Normal or by contacting Mike Finley at (309) 212-5502. You can buy tickets at the door for $55. You can also contact any Board Member for tickets. Their website is mcleancountysportsmen.org.

Lake Bloomington Boat Ramp

I have been contacted almost daily by boaters and lake residents about the boat ramp at Lake Bloomington and have been told it will be repaired. Water levels are now below the area with the large hole on the east side of the ramp, so repair can come before the spring rains. It sure would be great if a new ramp was in the plans. The current ramp, even repaired, is in a poor location and too steep and slick.

New products

All sorts of new products have hit the shelves at area outdoors shops, but I am excited about several to include the new Ark Fishing Gravity 5 reel that has a proprietary cast and drag system. It allows for longer casts and better line management.

Their new assortment of lures includes their lipless LP38 and LP58 as well as their new CT35 and CT57 squarebills. Their Invoker Series of rods are also a head turners and combine great feel with quality guides and handles.

St. Croix Rods' new X-Trex Fishing System combines great balance and durability perfect for new anglers, bank fishermen, kayakers and seasoned pros who need mobility and flexibility in their fishing but still want quality.

Zoom Bait just introduced the new Uni Toad that combines superior swimming action of a paddle tail with that great Horny Toad body. It can be fished buzzing it over the top but can also be fished as a shad imitator with its side-to-side wobble and rolling action. It is also a great dock skipping bait rigged with a lead head. I look for this bait to be a top fish catcher this spring and throughout the summer months.

Numerous companies including ZMan, Jewel and YUM have introduced baits specific to forward-facing sonar users. Look for this year being the year of these style baits with excellent profiles and reflective properties that are picked up well on this technology.

The new products from Taddo Designs will have boaters and self-filmers excited this year. Their rigid and durable Taddo Action poles hold cameras for filming solidly in position for better stability while filming, and their combination electronic and pole mounts are off the charts. They are designed by Elite Series veteran Matt Herren, so you know they will hold up to a pounding, and they have equipment for every type of boat. Their new Universal bracket combines an electronics bracket and a camera holder that can be used on every type of mounting hardware. They also are the home of the EON Glide Glidebait the big fish chasers are raving about.

The new Nomad Design Swimtrex lipless bait is very unique to the category with a great wobble when retrieved, but also a swimming action on the fall that makes it a great bait for long casts and a pumping up and down retrieve.

The long-awaited Jenko Fishing TB5 Squarebill crankbait designed by professional angler Terry Bolton is now in stores. It is a medium deep diver, with excellent deflection properties and a unique side-to-side wobble, especially when retrieved slowly. It also has great hunting action and comes in 11 colors. This bait dives from 5 to 7 feet, weighs a ½-ounce for long-distance castability, and comes with VMC trebles. Rest assured I will have some of these in my box this year.

Tiny Boat Nation

Look for an article forthcoming from my visit to Nate's Custom Boats, where they customize boats and accessories for small boats. Nate Eckhold has a very unique niche and his products are rock solid custom offerings specific to your boat.