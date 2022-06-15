Brown: Rules to live by when fishing in the summer heat

Have you cut back on your fishing? With gas and food prices skyrocketing and summer heat ahead of schedule, even the most diehard anglers among us are wondering if the cost is worth the rewards.

When it's this hot, air conditioning and a drink with an umbrella in it sounds real good to many. This time of the year is not for weak at heart, but my three summer heat rules can still make it fun — even when things don't exactly go well.

This past week, temperatures neared 100 degrees. Believe it or not, this is among my favorite times to be on the water. Figuring out the fishing puzzle, including fish movements, is what I like this time of year, and it seems big fish scatter from the shallows and bunch on the first available cover.

This is transition time. Although many fish will remain shallow all year, the weather will have them seeking their comfort zone, too. Finding baitfish means post-spawn gamefish will be close by — this is summertime fishing post-spawn Rule No. 1.

More catching and less fishing

This is also a great time to find white and hybrid stripers, walleye and saugeye, and a musky or northern or two as well. It is a mixed bag and feeding is on their minds. One of my old coaches, Wayne Patkunas, used to say “this is wait-em out time,” meaning you may not get bunches of bites, but patience and finding how they move and migrate means they will come to you. I've found that works more times than not, and looking for those deeper resting points from the spawn are great first locations to look. A blowdown on a breakline, a solitary bush, clump of vegetation or even a rock pile is a great place to start.

To some, being outdoors in the heat is a no-no, and if you are not supposed to be outdoors, don’t risk it. Heat affects every person differently, and heat exhaustion can come on quickly. Go early and late, and don’t be reckless.

Getting dizzy or sick in a boat is bad business. I always wear my lifejacket. The new lifejackets that are automatic and suspender types are not hot and can be gotten use to quickly. Staying hydrated is crucial. Take plenty of water.

Expect the Unexpected

Rule No. 2 is about being prepared — at least as prepared as you can be. Light colors and vented performance clothing, including buffs and hand coverings, help keep the sun off your skin. I am seeing many wearing wide-brim hats, too.

Growing up, we never talked about skin cancer, but it’s a real issue. Ice packs are great for keeping drinks cold but also work great placed on the back of your neck. I like the gel style packs — they stay cooler longer. Hitting the water in this heat is not for the faint of heart and takes a little luck.

In my latest fishing trip, it seems I forgot to pack my four-leaf clover, buckeye, horseshoe and rabbits foot. Luck didn’t follow me.

I spend way too much time in the office, plus I needed a shakedown cruise for the new boat and associated trolling motor. Although I always check and double-check my installs, there is always something that needs to be tweaked. Fewer people at the ramp gives me more time to test. This time was no different.

I took my time — prepared as always, with a cooler full of water, a handful of tools — and hit the lake.

My uneventful test day turned into an eventful challenge. It began this way.

After backing in and unhooking the boat, it seemed easy enough. But then I tripped over the trolling motor pedal on the way back in and crashed into the floor of the boat. Believe it or not, I fall much better than I get up. Falling adjacent to my assortment of six or so rods-and-reels with treble hooks made the rollover even more tenuous.

After laughing at my stumble and checking on all my body parts, I made sure I didn’t crunch my cell phone, and slowly got underway. I knew my cast would feel like being hit by a 90 mph fastball and it did. Sore doesn’t leave as fast as it used to.

I slowly recovered and got my fishing mojo back for about five minutes when my trolling motor decided it wanted its eight seconds of bull riding fame, jumping in and out of the water every time I gave it power even at slow speed.

On my second cast, my line broke at the reel. I had to hand-over-hand my bait back. It gets worse. If I was smarter, I would have right there and then put it right back on the trailer. But being bullheaded is my mantra.

I pushed, pulled, greased and cussed, but couldn’t get it to lock down. Putting my engineer hat on and my uncanny diagnostic abilities, I found I had a mounting bolt that had loosened up and the trolling motor would not lock down.

I always have tools, but due to being dexterity challenged, I couldn’t get to it, so I pulled it up and decided to check out the livewells, electronics and other items I just added.

They all worked as designed — that was one for the good guys — but it wasn’t over. I putted around looking to fish my next location a short distance away, but then the trolling motor locked in the up position and would not deploy. I was beginning to believe this was God’s way of telling me to put it on the trailer.

There was no way was I going to give up that easily, so I decided to make the best of a bad situation. I squashed my anger — sometimes you just have to be mentally tough — and drove around a bit looking at the shoreline, water temps, color and vegetation before deciding the lake would win this trip.

The hill at the ramp has never been an issue, but I think it has grown since the last time I climbed it. And because it was so hot, I parked a bit further away in the shade — another dumb move. By the time I got to the truck I needed CPR, a change of shirts, a bottle of water and an attitude adjustment.

All completed, I loaded up and headed back to the office for repair and regroup time. Which leads to Rule No. 3 ...

Never Give Up

The moral of this story is simple: Getting older and less agile is part of the game and it won’t get any better. Perseverance is the only way it will work out, and as I have told my friends: The day I can’t get in and out of the boat is the day I hang it up.

Although this particularly hot, nasty day tested my mettle, I am not ready to give up as yet! Maybe next trip!

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

