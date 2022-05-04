Brown: Respite from fishing at Pub II is sometimes needed and mostly enjoyed

Some would think it weird and a bit crazy that someone in the fishing industry might need a respite from fishing now and again. I have one.

When you are a plumber all day, the last thing you want to do is be a plumber at night. When you cut hair I would guess you wouldn’t want to cut it when the day is complete.

Those of us that fish a lot see it as a way to get away from the grind, but my grind can be the fishing business at times, too, so I do two things. I hang out with my wife and daughter and go to my daily getaway at Pub II at lunch each day.

Honestly, it is my escape for 40 minutes or so from the daily routine where we can complain about potholes, taxes, spending money on studies, and grab a great meal that doesn’t break the bank.

Politics and religion are outlawed in those discussions, but still get tested now and again. It’s a second family to me and for a small period of time each day we get to lie, laugh and complain when it truly doesn’t matter.

Sort of like fishing, I guess.

There are a lot of similarities between Pub II lunchtime and fishing really minus the wind and the water. We have a lot of answers but no one listens to them and it’s obvious that no one really cares, either. We could solve a lot of the community issues if they listened to us.

We have thought about running for city council but realized we would have to be on the city council if we won so we left the discussion rather quickly.

We have thought we should have our own TV show. We have 1,001 useless facts at the bar and it’s amazing how much knowledge a fisherman, a concrete dude, a banker and a carpenter can espouse in a short period of time.

We pester an old basketball official, and of course we give the cooks and the servers some knowledge that age and wisdom has brought us. They, too, don’t listen. Most of the time we just get a head shake and a look a dog makes when it hears a high pitched noise. A slight head turn and a WTH look comes from them most days.

It’s funny how much this respite reminds me of the TV show "Cheers" although minimal drinking is the rule, I don’t drink, where iced tea, lemonade and a magic kiddy cocktail was invented to wet the whistle. The magic drink is a refreshing blend of lemonade, grenadine, pineapple juice, a cherry and a special frosted glass that adds to the elixir. Since Covid in January I have found hot sauce and sauerkraut once in a well to my liking especially on a jumbo hot dog that is to die for.

The Pub II has been in operation since 1974, the year I graduated from high school, and right after the town went from dry to wet. They have a national reputation for their cheese balls, but getting an assortment we call the “potpourri” includes mushrooms, onion rings, a green vegetable I wouldn’t eat cooked any other way.

By now I should have the menu memorized, but don’t, and each day is a quandary of what to eat. During the cold weather months their soup is a mainstay and corn chips and beer cheese are a favorite as an appetizer. That also gives us a chance to figure out what we really want for lunch while munching.

The gang all has nicknames, many we coined and the beer garden is now called the back yard to us. DT, Jonesy, Eddie, Matt, Gary and the conductor of all of the hooey Luke Rokis keeps things loose. How Luke keeps smiling under constant BS is beyond me.

Barb Rokis, the owner of Pub II, we always kid about being the nicest person on earth. It is truly about friends and enjoying each other’s company. We need more of that today. I am blessed I have two families, a family of anglers and a family at the Pub.

I keep saying we need more fishing on the TVs around the room, but to date have only had them tune into it once or twice. Even the TVs have nicknames like blinky and flashy in front of us at the bar.

We also have the brightest bar clock in town but many in our group can’t read it because there are no numbers on it. They are topics of discussion each day.

We are gaining a reputation as we get a few stragglers joining us like Eric, Jimmy, Bobba-Louie and Harley. Each day we get a few more added to the group. That is a good thing. They too are looking for a respite and I sure don’t blame them.

Kenny Perry, Terry Anderson, Jerry Kerber, Sarge and I each have assigned seats and each has a joke or story for everyone and no doubt most of them are older than dinosaur bones but we still laugh each time they are repeated. We even have name plaques but Luke put the kibosh on nailing them to the bar. Maybe Velcro?

Luke even started a list of Brownie and Sarge-isms and the list continues to grow. He gets on us harder than a duck on a June bug. I digress.

For the record, funny is still funny and although some things are not appropriate for mixed audiences, for the most part it’s just dad and grandpa humor that keeps us going. I accuse Sarge of getting his material off a Popsicle stick and a bubblegum wrapper. Maybe we should just number and laugh when the numbers are called. That would save a lot of time and moans.

Fishing is indeed about many of the same things as lunch each day with your buddies. It is all about friendships, like interests and is much more than the success or lack of it that makes it special.

Fishing, too, is family and I am blessed to have two groups I would fight for. Great folks are great folks no matter where they hang out but spending a few minutes with buddies over lunch just makes it better.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

