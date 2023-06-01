Over 30 years ago, Ron Hamilton — owner of Guns and Game in Bloomington — saw outdoors folks were many times maligned. He envisioned that if they concentrated their efforts on outdoors programs for kids, that pendulum could swing positively.

Hamilton got together with a group of like-minded outdoors folks and they created the McLean County Sportsman Association, and have now given back thousands and thousands of dollars to area outdoors projects — anything from lights at boat ramps to donations for children’s outdoor projects, they have been right in the middle of it. Each year, they have a wild game dinner where funds are generated through raffles, auctions and some of the best food you would ever eat. Thanks for having that vision, Ron.

Ron was also a member of the Prairieland Anglers and was always in the middle of all the great things that happened in our area. With his passing recently, we lost a true leader. For many of us, his efforts will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

Ron was one of a kind, and even though he could be one of the grumpiest humans on the planet, he had a heart of gold and always put others first. Most of us who knew him well just knew the grumpiness was part of his demeanor, and always knew his heart was bigger than he was.

Ron was integral in getting things started and seeing them through to completion. He didn’t have “can’t” in his vocabulary. We all are going to miss him and I am hoping others will take up after him, because he taught us all the impact one person can make on the whole.

This year, the Sportsman dedicated their annual Kids Fishing Derby in his honor. No doubt I believe Ron is smiling in heaven as a result.

The derby is Saturday, June 3, at Miller Park for kids from ages 5-12 years accompanied by an adult. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with fishing beginning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with weigh-in at 11 a.m. and a free hot dog lunch. It is open to the public and the entire event is free.

JB3 Rods

Texas, California, and Florida are known as big fish states. Texas also has the reputation as the rod building capital of the world, too.

Dobyns and Kistler have stellar reputations for building some of the best, but I recently ran across a company called JB3 that is making huge strides in that market, too.

The College Station-based company features 30-ton graphite blanks with great balance and are super durable and sensitive. Each of their rods are technique-specific, have a proprietary reel seat and premium EVA grips on their Series One lineup. Their Series Two lineup features an intermediate modulus graphite and premium Grade A cork handles all made in Texas. There are 21 rods in the Series Two category covering just about every technique with power to burn, and the pride in their builds is second to none.

I recommend the JB3 rods with the Series One coming in at $135. The Series Two are a bit more expensive but are a premium rod lineup. Check them out at JB3rods.com.

Trailer tips

Just about every year I take an older boat and do a complete refurb. Front to back, inside and out, I gut it and put it back together the way I wish they were done coming from the factory. New wiring harnesses, new heavier gauge wiring for the trolling motor and upgrades to the electronics and just about everything inside the boat.

I always figure knowing what goes where makes it easier to troubleshoot if there ever is an issue. I learned a valuable lesson this year by doing the same thing with the trailer. Most light issues on the trailer are a result of improper grounds or poorly done connectors. Remember, the trailer is in the water a lot. If possible, soldering connections is the best way to insure the connections are solid and will work even when the trailer is submersed. Blue clip connectors are bad business and never use wire nuts. At a minimum, use heat shrink butt splices and/or shrink tube on those connections.

Trailer wiring can be a real bugger to troubleshoot. The best tail lights are LEDs. They are a bit more expensive, but work well even when they are wet. It sure beats replacing bulbs when you forget to unplug them at the truck. It is now my standard practice to replace all of the trailer wiring on the trailers.

Using dielectric grease and the proper connectors will save a ton of headaches from occurring, and routinely checking the pigtails at the truck plus using a good shot of silicone spray at the round plug on the truck will also help make solid connections. Make sure to grease wheel bearing at least twice per year, and having a set of spare bearings is a great idea if you pull any distances.

Rust is the enemy of trailers. Painting and lubricating springs, wheels and fenders not only makes them look better but is also a great idea heading into the season.

