Brown: Putting personality into projects is what makes them special

We all have influences in our lives that shaped us.

I am thankful I was put where I was in the time I have lived. I have seen the old and the new, and honestly I'm not sure which I liked best. I get accused of being “old school” and I am proud of that. The recipe was made with a pinch of new school, too, and the cake tuned out OK, I guess.

No doubt I could do things different or better, but when I watch the sun come up I feel real good about the journey so far. Seventy-five-year-old professional angler Rick Clunn said it best: “I have never adhered to the age philosophy in this country. Every day you should be making a contribution. You should be dead tired at the end of every day.”

We may not be as fast or agile anymore, but our minds are powerful and we can overcome limits put on us by others by using it. What is accomplished today can be exceeded by what we do tomorrow. Sitting in a chair is not on my agenda ever.

I often refer to my dad and my grandpas in this column and how they shaped me to love to work on my boats and vehicles. Not being afraid to give it a go is step one but reading and using the Internet as a tool has a big influence now too.

Growing up in a rural environment we didn’t have a lot of places to take our stuff to. We either did it ourselves of it stayed broken. And because money was a premium, buying new wasn’t in the cards. Old trucks, old mowers and old hands were all we had. We had to make the most of it. I guess that is why I like older boats and really have no desire to have new.

My latest project is a 1995 Skeeter ZX150. Prior to that I had an old Ranger 340 that I spent a year of my life reconditioning. Mouse nests, ants and chewed-up wiring greeted me, but today it is state of the art.

Before that I did a military tribute boat and it, too, will always hold a special place in my memory. I loved that boat and loved working on it, but it was just a hunk of aluminum blended with a little spit and dirt — it was just a thing. Most who saw it weren’t impressed with its shininess but they all knew why I did it.

I hope the same spirit comes out on the Skeeter, but I am light years ahead with it — it was well taken care of. I had a head start, but it’s putting personality into it that will make it special.

For me, it’s not so much the finished product but rather the process to get there that matters most. Some days I accomplish a lot on it and some days concentrate on the little things that may not look like I have done much, but it’s the experience.

Working most times by myself has a special spirituality that only knuckleheads like me understand. I love the gadgets and I love to bring my boats up to date with the gear that is on them, but that isn’t nearly as important as the little bit of my soul that goes in them.

I don’t do them for others to admire, although I appreciate the comments, but rather to keep my mind active and figure out the puzzle. Almost like a day on the lake figuring out what they are biting on, building a personalized boat that just fits me makes my insides feel good.

As we get older and folks we love around us pass it’s the memories that hold things together. It’s the friendships, the hugs and the laughs that are the glue that holds life together for me.

There are times when I would rather work on a boat than fish out of it. It’s mainly a winter deal for me, but I find fixing, repairing, enhancing and upgrading as pleasurable, and no doubt my dad and grandpa had a hand in that.

I am blessed that my dad still comes out on the weekends and lends a hand. He, too, is not as nimble as he would like to be, but his knowledge is unmatched. His dad and my mother’s dad instilled that in him and I, too, hope to pass it on.

I am blessed to have friends like Andy Brinker at Bass Pro, Erik Pokarney at Lake Bloomington Marine and Phil Wright, retired from Buell’s Marine, who have taught me a ton. When I get in a pickle, I still reach out to them.

Don’t forget about having the proper tools, too. Dad and I laugh about having the most and best tools all the time. For guys like me, you can never have enough. The correct one is irreplaceable. A screwdriver will never be a hammer, nor will a pair of pliers be a wrench.

One rule I have when I work on a friend’s boat is they have to help. It may take longer but we both learn doing it that way. They learn how to fix their boats and I learn patience. Both are good.

Now is the time to be getting your boat ready and check out everything on the boat including pumps, electrical and engine. Never leave anything on your boat broken and do a checklist after every trip. Know where everything is in your boat and always have a marine tool and first aid kit handy.

Thanks Dad, Grandpa Bigger, Grandpa Mounce and all my buddies for teaching me the ropes and lending a hand. The most important lesson I learned is you can never do it unless you try and you have to know you’re limits.

Some items do need special expertise and never take something apart unless you know what it does and how to put it back together again. See you on the water.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

