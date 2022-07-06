Brown: Pro angler Taylor Umland took a risk and is beginning to see the reward

We are in a time when speculation and concern are key elements to our everyday life.

At every turn, we are up against changes to our lifestyles and concern because we do not know what will happen next. There is definitely more of getting by than risk-taking right now, but we all have the opportunity to change things for the better no matter where you live or what position you are in.

Risk does have rewards, and one local angler, Taylor Umland, and his family, took that risk. So far the rewards, although not where they want to be, have been significant.

In the last few years I have had the honor of sharing the boat with Umland in some local tournaments. Out of the gate I saw something in him from both the personal and fishing perspective that made him different. “Just a great young man” are words I have used often, and those around him also echo those words daily.

Above and beyond the fishing, Umland is a humble young man who not only helps his dad run their thriving business, Umland’s Crunchy Cheese, but is fishing the National Professional Fishing League, the Illinois Bass Federation and the Major League Fishing Bass Fishing League on top of local Bloomington Normal Bass and Lexington Bass trails when he can fit them in. Umland also works with young anglers on honing their craft and has coached at IHSA events since the beginning.

Umland made the leap to the NPFL after a lot of prodding, but all of us knew he had the talent. He and his family had to take the leap of faith financially to get it done. In this day and age, that took faith, but it has become a family affair for the Umlands.

Umland’s dad, Greg, has become integral in his success, not only financially, but as a travel partner. After talking to the folks at the NPFL, Greg has become a fixture at weigh-in sites, too. He gets involved, and even after a heart transplant a couple of years ago, he stays right in the middle of it. He invested in his son but more importantly he invested in himself by being part of the team.

Paul Benson of the NPFL told me this week Greg helps with anything they need at the weigh-ins, including passing out giveaways or just being there to lend a hand, and is looked at as an extension of their staff. While Umland is on the water fishing, Greg runs errands, gets a little rest and keeps up with Umland's progress on the leaderboard.

Umland’s mother, Louanne, is another support bridge for Umland and is the de facto social media coordinator for their team. She keeps everyone in their circles updated on Taylor’s fishing. His two brothers, Hunter and Levi, are also avid outdoor people and love to hunt and fish as well.

It takes money and guts to travel the country chasing little green fish on bodies of water, especially if you may not have ever seen them before. Four events in, he finished 10th at Lake Cumberland in the first event of the year, had a tough event at Hartwell and then was 7 ounces shy of the check line at Watts Bar in Tennessee. But this past week, he finished seventh at Saginaw Bay finishing, just 3 pounds shy of winning. He is currently 21st in the Progressive Angler of the Year standings.

Consistency and persistence are trademarks of success on the professional trails and Umland is epitomizes both traits. That combined with a shy humbleness makes his demeanor perfect for the life as a pro angler. He has a deep-seated fire inside but he also combines that with a calm outside. That sets up well for the highs and lows that can result.

Watching Umland first as a high school angler, next as a collegiate angler on the ISU Redbirds Fishing Team and now as a pro tells me he is one special angler who has taken the steps to become a household name in the pro ranks as well. Area anglers both respect and appreciate talent and there is no doubt they have high regards for Umland.

This past Tuesday Nighter as other anglers were congratulating him on his success in Michigan I heard one thing: "It's just a matter of time before he hoists that big check and trophy.” It was clear they were all pulling for him.

The next tournament for the National Professional Fishing League will be held at Sandusky Bay in Ohio, Aug. 28-Sept. 3rd, and that just may be that time. We are all pulling for him!

Boaters safety course

Doug Larson will be teaching a boaters safety course at Lake Bloomington Marine, 25182 N. 1925 East Rd, Lexington, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Lunch will be provided by the Friends of Everbloom. If you were born after 1998, you have to take this course to operate a boat in Illinois. To attend, call Larson at (309) 838-9823. There are a few spots remaining.