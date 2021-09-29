Brown: Prioritize fun, respect over winning at fishing tournaments

It seems like yesterday I was getting run out of Horton Fieldhouse for being too young, dribbling a ball all over town looking for a pick-up game and dreaming about playing hoops for our high school team. When I wasn’t on a gym floor somewhere I was playing centerfield in baseball.

I remember watching Mike Wells, Bob Oliver, Dan Nord, Ted Neuman and Jimmy Kelly at NCHS and hearing the song “Sweet Georgia Brown” playing in the background when they hit the floor. I dreamed of the day I would get to do that very same thing and am thankful that day happened. I am also thankful our coaches believed in playing multiple sports.

After my stint of playing basketball and baseball in college, and a few softball trips around the sun, fishing took the front seat. I was fortunate to have anglers like Jerry Martoglio, Terry Gibson, Tommy Kaufman, Loren Peters and Eddie Sympson around pushing us all to be better.

Starting in 1981, I, too, began to chase the dream and had the opportunity to fish in tournaments where big money, $50K, was a possibility. Redman, BASS and other trails like American Scholarship afforded us the possibility of doing very well. I have fished for boats, winning two, and always dreamed of doing it full time.

I remember vividly getting that chance as a buddy wanted to sponsor me while I lived in Florida. My son was 1 or 2 at the time and I chose another route to be around home instead of being on the road and away from my son and my wife. I have a journalism and communication background and, to be honest, never thought I would use it. Glad I have gotten to.

I am one of the rare folks in the media who got to see the birth of tournament fishing through the eyes of those that created it — the Bass Casters Association, Bassmaster and Operation Bass, in their early days, and now MLF, as well as all the new youth programs today. Opportunities are plentiful, but with those opportunities I do see less loyalty — more chasing the dollars vs. the fun and camaraderie. I hate that. Believe it or not, you can have both.

I am not sure if it is better now or just more. It seems there tends to be a lot of negative as competition increases and ethics and integrity wain at times. Everyone sees themselves as pros and it seems the more success someone has, the less they think about those who are along with them. Ego has replaced competition in some.

I talk to anglers who participate and tournament directors who run events across the country on a regular basis, and it seems the challenges of running a trail has dynamically changed.

Anglers have it tougher and tournament director many times have a thankless job. Directors tell me that they have to be a goalie and a phycologist, too. I see some of that at the local level, too. Everyone is an expert and many think having a trail is just at the events. Nothing could be further from the truth.

There is solace in the fact that there are still a lot of great anglers out there who understand what it takes to be successful at both the competition and organizer perspective and appreciate both.

No doubt, I, too, am a competitive son-of-a-gun, but 15 years ago or so ago I figured I wanted to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. Whatever trail I fished I always respect the tournament organizers and directors, even when we didn’t agree. They have a tough job and until you see what goes on in the background it’s not easy to understand. It is truly a balancing act.

Many today just want to fish, and I hope for the sake of the sport that changes. We all have an obligation to the resources, too. Habitat building and restoration plus catch-and-release has helped, but we can never let that take the back seat. Instead of complaining about the fisheries, it is up to all of us to work with those in charge to enhance them.

We used to do habitat programs, and some like the team at Lake Shelbyville are doing something about it. It takes work, coordination and planning, and it's not the flip of a switch fix. It takes time.

Fishing is much more than casting and winding. I hope someone sees that. Many of us who have tried to carry the ball are getting weary without help. Thanks to those who see the need and are doing something more than talking. None of us are perfect, but we have to keep trying.

Fishing is much more than tournaments. We all make mistakes and we all have successes, but dwelling on either is a mistake in itself, whether in fishing or in life. I make plenty of mistakes and will make more, but hopefully will learn from each one.

As I move to the next chapter, I hope the memories of Sweet Georgia Brown and making dreams reality continue. Someone once told me that you have to have your own house in order before you tell someone else how to do things, and that has stuck with me.

I hope to continue to make a difference and hope you might want to join in and do that at your local lakes, too. Have a great fall and I hope to see you on the water.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

