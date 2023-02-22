We see on the news everyday discussions and opinions regarding our country's reliance on China.

What was once a running joke — Made in China/Made in Hong Kong — regarding quality has now become mainstream. Has the pride of Made in the USA been displaced? No doubt the Chinese stepped up their game in terms of quality.

No matter the industry, from raw products to finished items, "Made in China" has found a home here. Fishing is no different, however, that reliance that was a boon during the best days could actually cause our favorite items we fish with to be no longer if we are not careful.

I, for one, had never heard the term "supply chain" until it got bottled up during the COVID pandemic, but now it influences our daily lives and honestly, whether real or not, causes every product from eggs to fishing line and reels to bottleneck.

Starting with the increased involvement of Japanese products in the 90s, this new genre of baits caught every angler’s eye. They were pieces of art, with their detail and paint schemes, and the improved overall quality was very apparent. Better quality, better finishes, better paint jobs and more realistic made them stick out and anglers were not afraid to pony up at times four to give times what other bait costs.

Domestic versions might be $5.99, but these new Japanese versions were anywhere from $15 to $25. I do believe those companies pushed U.S. companies to build better products, but Pandora’s Box was opened and China stepped in.

Reduced labor costs, the ability to duplicate and replicate, and an able workforce, plus an open trade relationship, opened the Chinese market for all kinds of businesses. The fishing market became reliant on Chinese offerings. Time to market was streamlined, costs reduced, and the angling community took advantage of it.

A lot of fishing companies sold their intellectual property and wherewithal for more profits. With those profits came dependability on China and many companies jumped in with both feet, some without thinking about what the future might hold.

Dependence on Chinese manufacturing was exacerbated with politics. Things turned adverse quickly when supply chains were stopped in their tracks. Hopefully, it opened some company’s eyes to the negative and moving forward they may look to other avenues for product manufacturing.

Products set for weeks in containers offshore, trucking delays at those ports, even at their arrival. What was anticipated for a time to market was delayed sometimes for the entire year. You can't sell what you don’t have, and even once shipped to the supplier, that shipment was also often delayed.

Domestic manufacturers flourished over their offshore counterparts and the conundrum of higher labor costs equalized a bit with just simply having the products. Prognostication and preparation for the future has taken a turn and hopefully US companies learned their lesson on putting their eggs into a single basket.

Savvy companies who prepared for an uptick in demand due to increased involvement in fishing during 2020 had banner years. No doubt, planning was a bit of a crap shoot, but best guesses based on prior year's sales with a 10-20% uptick could be handled better domestically without adverse demand versus supply issues of sourcing offshore. Both domestic and offshore companies learned a lot during this time, but many are still recovering.

In a perfect world, one without high inflation, most would gladly pay a bit more for products that say “Made in the USA.” But components may come from other locations, so are they really completely manufactured here? "Built" and “made” in the USA are very different. There may still a reliance for some for offshore components. We saw that in the auto industry when chips used for vehicles became in short supply. That whole industry was stalled and the cost of used vehicles skyrocketed.

The fishing industry is just a small part of this international offshore reliance conundrum and we have to make some quick decisions soon to bring our manufacturing back to the U.S. or the negative groundswell will continue. Under a different set of circumstances, it may not matter, but today our reliance on China has to be usurped and I believe our industry for one sees that.

More domestic manufacturing means more good paying jobs, and although items may cost more initially, long term it will be worth it. The landscape is in transition and although we all use products from Japan and China made by domestic companies, count me as one that wants USA first. Time will tell how it all shakes out.

