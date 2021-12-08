Brown: Outdoors people need a place at the political table

I have a Christmas wish. I don’t want a new rod and reel, tackle box, boat or even a few lures. Those would be easy.

I want a gift we haven’t had for a long time. And even though it might seem somewhat attainable, it doesn’t seem like we can find one. I want someone in legislature — Democrat, Republican, Independent or with no party affiliation — to be an outdoors person and look at the outdoors as a commodity that needs nurturing and care. We need someone to be an ombudsman for the outdoors. If you are out there raise your hand.

I want someone who understands the power and tenacity of outdoors folks and one who doesn’t put bricks and mortar or pet projects ahead of parks and lakes. I want one who sees deer hunting as a positive revenue stream, tournaments as a good thing and regular bank fisher folks as important.

We buy licenses, have boats, stay in hotels and eat at restaurants and, most importantly, we vote. We want to spend our time here but will take out dollars to states that see us as valuable. Why is this so tough to see?

Our state is, for the most part, flat and boring, but we have some special places that with care could be tourist destinations and bring much needed revenue into the state instead of taking it from overtaxed citizens of Illinois.

Believe it not, we can have both, and seeing someone dressed like a hunter or fisherman near election time won’t cut it. No publicity shots, no grip-and-grins, but instead a true fisherman, duck hunter, deer hunter or camper who gets it, participates and sees the value we provide in conservation, volunteering and spending hard earned money on making things better.

For the life of me I cannot understand how other states can take care of outdoors interests wholeheartedly and we are looked at as a liability. It just doesn’t make sense.

When money is needed, ask us. When a park needs help, ask us. When lakes are stocked or habitat needed, ask us, and when a new law or regulation is being thought about for the outdoors, ask us, too. Because most of us live this, we might know a thing or two and we might just find a way to accomplish the goal without upsetting the apple cart.

Dictatorial rule doesn’t work and, rest assured, outdoors people are smart and will find a different way to skin a cat. Bottom line is, tell the truth and engage us. Telling us what you think we want to hear is hogwash, especially if you are not engaged in the outdoors. Sitting at a ball game is outdoors, but it doesn’t constitute you being an outdoors person. The activity is just outside.

We don’t want to run the government, but rather just have input into things that affect us. Seems simple. I don’t want someone who has never worked on a car telling me how to fix a car. Experts are a dime a dozen when they are self-proclaimed, and decision-makers should not be embarrassed by saying, “I don’t know." I respect that, and without yelling or arguing, we can accomplish a lot.

Quit spending money we don’t have and don’t use taxes and increased trailer fees as a way to dig yourself out. As my dad always said, don’t spend money you don’t have. Figure it out, work with experts and work with the public on solutions instead of at them.

Most outdoors folks don’t want a million dollar mansion; they just want a two-bedroom house that they can pay the bills for. The government should be the same way. Monies earmarked for Illinois Department of Resources should be spent there, and when budgets are tight, tighten up your belt and look for ways to increase revenue without additional taxes. It can be done.

There is no doubt the latest attempt to get revenue, Administrative Rule 110.4, has roots that are over a decade old. Rest assured someone decided it was bending over and picking up money. But I'm not sure the bendee envisioned getting kicked back. The pushback they are now getting plus the administration to collect it has to cost something and has be cumbersome to manage and maintain. The monies collected have been taxed previously.

This is plain and simple, bad business. Owned and managed properties are valuable to the public but could be more of a ghost town with extra fees added. This was attempted before when budget issues arose and the negative press and comments from the public were loud and clear.

Other lakes not owned and managed by the IDNR will get hammered with boat traffic and it is apparent anglers are looking for a workaround. Is the bureaucracy and riggermerole it takes to administer it worth the de minimis funds it will collect?

Business around park locations will lose, too. Revenue usually generated from gas stations, hotels and restaurants will be minimized or gone and organizations from other states will not look at Illinois for a location to travel to and work with any longer. What will be next? Taxes on recreational boaters, jet skiers, and bird watchers? Today it is not equitable, tomorrow it could be worse.

Even if you don’t fish tournaments rest assured you are not exempt from any of this long term. Hunters will be, too. Rest assured it is just a matter of time.

Anglers are a hearty bunch and won’t surrender easily to this arbitrary and capricious mandate. We would much rather have our opinions asked for and listened to precluding something like this occurring.

Under the cloak of the night is a bad look. Ask us. We just might have a solution that wouldn’t cause anyone consternation. We would gladly work with our decision-makers rather than fight against them, given that chance. It seems that those that follow the rules are always the ones that carry the heaviest bucket.

Surprises don’t sit well and I sincerely hope we can work together on a palatable solution that doesn’t include more tax-and-spend. We can do better than that.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0