Brown: Nothing beats being outside in the fall in Central Illinois

Labor Day is the switch that turns fishing rods and boating to tree stands and bows.

Winterization of boats, getting them put away, and year-end fishing tournaments are now the norm. Campers and bike riders love this time of year, and kayakers love the fact there is less traffic on the lakes.

As much as anglers love their time on the water, the crossover to the woods is even more of a pull. Those who fish even when we get ice and after love this time of the year, too, as they have less pressure, and the scenery can be breathtaking on the water.

The last couple of weeks has seen the corn and beans ripen and it won’t be long until harvest will begin. Watch for farmers on the rural roads later into the day and those animals that use the fields for cover need to be watched for as well.

Fall is one of the best times to be on the water, and hopefully fishing will pick up. Ducks have begun to fly and early teal duck season is just around the corner. Deer hunters are passionate about being in the woods, but duck hunters also have a deep passion for sitting in the blind.

Dove season is off to a great start, and sitting next to a roll of silage next to water in an open field on a warm fall day can be an excellent opportunity to spend time with a buddy or family hunting those fast little flyers.

Recommended for you…

I used to love to hunt, but bad because of bad knees — and since pheasants and quail are as scarce as a good tax bill — I have given it up. But rest assured, I still remember walking corn fields and hedge rows like it was yesterday. Driving the countryside and seeing two or three buddies in orange walking a ditch or a stand of grass still brings back fond memories of Dad and his buddies taking us hunting.

Flushing a pheasant or a covey of quail are Norman Rockwell visuals, and it used to be something we just did. Like playing sports where we had baseball, football and basketball, we had spring fishing, sports and hunting, and many of my buddies still get to live that.

Ducks and geese are not that tasty to me, but I still remember pheasant and fried rabbit. We always ate what we killed, and I think that is why deer hunters are so passionate about their sport. Back straps, steaks and deer burger are a delicacy to that bunch, and, honestly, I can’t tell the difference in a pot of chili or on a bun from beef.

Autumn colors have begun and squirrels and other varmints are easily seen along the banks and in the trees. Turkey has replaced the pheasants and the deer herd has never been better.

This is my favorite time to be on the water, too. The shad are being pushed into creeks and pockets with gamefish hot on their trails. Cool, crisp mornings with the warming sun hitting you in the face and “hoodie weather” is what I live for on the water.

The bees and yellow jackets, plus a new stinger called a cicada killer, can be challenges this time of year, but it won’t be long before the gnats and mosquitos bite the dust. Thermacel patio insect eliminators, VBS liquid repellent and Deep Woods Off are mandatory for fishing or picnics. Some say Avon Skin So Soft is excellent, too. I'm not sure where it can be purchased any longer, but it can be found online.

Wooly worms are dark, which I remember meaning we were having a mild winter. I sure hope so, and more and more non-resident geese have begun to show up. We are still going to have hot days but cooler nights, and shorter days are the rule now, so fishing should get better.

Remember as days cool down, mice and spiders will be looking for a place to shelter, so it’s good to have a plan of attack to keep them out of the garage and house. Some say hedge apples keep the spiders out and baits can be purchased to take care of the mice and those pesky ground squirrels.

Storing your boat with a few dryer sheets, some Irish Spring soap in the sump and peppermint spray will keep the critters at bay. Charge and remove your batteries if your boat is stored outdoors.

Next week’s column will be on storing and winterizing from local marine shop owner Erik Pokarney at Lake Bloomington Marine. He knows all the tricks and we will talk about all aspects of proper storage and preventative maintenance.

For now, get outside, take the bug spray and enjoy a weenie roast or two. Nothing beats the fall in Central Illinois.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0