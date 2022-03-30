Brown: New tournament format is fun, but takes some getting used to

Professional anglers Gary Klein and Boyd Duckett had a vision to make fishing more mainstream.

It had been the same way since the beginning, with total weights and large fields, but they had a plan to change all of that. Some embraced it and others hated it.

Klein has been a close friend for 30 plus years and I have had a relationship with Duckett dating back to the year before he won the Bassmaster Classic. Both had spoken to me about the dream and a new approach to the “game” long before Major League Fishing started. To them, this new approach was clear. But even after having it explained to me numerous times, I still didn’t get all of it.

For over 50 years, we've had five-fish limit events and had trained ourselves to fish a certain way looking for the five biggest fish we could. This new structure, where every fish counted, just didn’t sink in.

I wanted to give it a chance, but I wasn’t sure how it would resonate with the fans and participants. Most of my questions on the logistics have been answered and the "catch, weigh and release" format does have some real conservation merit. No more holding them in livewells, multiple handlings and releasing to new areas. It's simply: Catch them, weigh them and release them right back to where they were caught. Made sense to me.

Figuring out to apply that to a professional event with 80 anglers was rather simple, but how would it filter down to the grassroots? That verdict is still out.

Lost fish with livewell held bass is de minimis and we have no way to tell mortality on catch, weigh and release.

There have been a lot of changes since those first “made for TV” events with secret locations and anglers sworn to silence on results. Now with live streaming of a new trail called the Big5 MLF Bass Pro Tour, the format is sinking in a bit. Elimination, Knock out, and Championship rounds with off days still takes some getting used to, and the new zeroing of weights adds another characteristic I am again not sure about. It feels better on some fronts, but is like a participation medal on another one.

Total weight matters to set the table for each round but it isn’t cumulative. For an old school angler like me, that takes some getting used to. Managing the fish and only catching what is needed each round has replaced sacking them up and catching as much weight as possible for three or four days.

The contest is now six days with 40-person groups, A and B, splitting up to fish on separate days with an off day in between. The first few events I was totally confused, but about the middle of last season I began to see what Klein and Duckett were shooting at.

No doubt there have been some exciting finishes along the way, but the rubber met the road for me in this past weekend’s Redcrest Championship at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. What I was having trouble envisioning or wrapping my hands around came together in the final 3 hours of the last day.

Some of the events I had watched before had drama artificially injected, but not this time. As time dwindled down, the bite increased and anglers put fish after fish on the ScoreTracker. The lead changed hands multiple times. The excitement was real, and kudos to Marty Stone, JT Kenney and Chad McKee for letting the action drive the anticipation.

Anglers have to catch the fish and let an on-the-boat marshal weigh it, and it all has to be done while the clock is running. The fish then have to be released below the gunnel of the boat before another cast is made.

Jacob Wheeler, Luke Clausen, Dustin Connell, Andy Montgomery, Edwin Evers and Bobby Lane kept putting fish on the scales, displacing the other one on top of the leaderboard. A late charge by Zack Birge also brought more excitement. With less than two minutes to go, Lane caught a fish that was tight to the two-pound minimum and it had to be weighed three times, finally landing on 2.0 pounds to give Lane the $300,000 first-place check and the Redcrest victory. That, by itself, made for an emotional rollercoaster.

Lane caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 14 ounces, for the victory. Clausen finished second with 28 pounds, 11 ounces — a 1 pound, 3 ounce deficit. Lane started 11 pounds back on the final day to secure the victory. It was back and forth all day with different anglers taking the lead. That type of finish just may be why this format can be successful!

I am not for sure if Duckett or Klein totally envisioned a finish like this, but I am sure they hoped that day would come when they were putting this showcase together. No doubt it was exciting — this was a positive step for MLF.

Those that rub their chins at times understanding how this game is played now see that it came down to fish catches and performing under pressure. The athletes have access to the ScoreTracker — I like that. It can change decision-making on the water and makes an angler go for a home run versus a single.

Some may still not like their format, but I am sure the finish won over some new fans. It isn’t now or probably will never be the Bassmaster Classic, but that's OK — I believe we have room for both formats in our sport. Instead of trying to outdo the other, maybe we find a common ground that serves both and the ultimate winners are the fans.

I thoroughly enjoyed watching this tournament and the feedback I have gotten tells me I wasn’t the only one. No doubt the plan came together for the Redcrest. How about an event where the top ten from the Redcrest compete with the top ten from the Bassmaster Classic?

We have had two great championships in the last few weeks — Jason Christie’s victory at the Classic and now this one. That tells me we have hope for even better things moving forward. They're two very different formats. I like them both, but each will have its respective fans — both won't be for everyone.

Playing nice in the professional fishing sandbox might just make fishing better. I sure hope so.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

