Brown: New tournament fees have activated anglers' passion

The angling community has a bright future in Illinois.

That may seem contrary to what most tournament organizations feel across the state after the new Administrative Rule 110 was implemented this year by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, charging a 10% fee on participants. But there is some good news — anglers are getting organized, pushing back and getting engaged.

The outcome may not end up in their favor, but they now have a voice at the table. That's important moving forward and is good for not only tournament participants but conservation as well. Fisheries and associated waterways have a national access, ramps and parks, and fishing voice as organizations who bring their programs to the state are in the mix and are watching closely what is happening here.

This new rule may be the best thing that happened long term — the silent are now watching where our tax dollars go more closely, and it’s not just and Illinois thing. The scope of this kind of rule is national and it impacts minnow dippers, boaters and those who just want to visit a park to relax.

This is much more than anglers, too. Communities where tournaments used to be held will be losing revenue from dollars spent on hotels, fuel, food and countless other potential purchases. Large organizations are moving their events to non-state owned facilities and some are moving out of state. That can't be good long term for places like Golconda, Rend Lake and river locations.

Communities have to let their voices be heard as well as they stand to lose the most.

There is now engagement across the state by all anglers, not just tournament participants, and this is a good thing. All fisher-people have a dog in the fight, whether they know it or not.

The Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules just held a meeting this week where the topic was this ruling and a challenge that was put together by a group of concerned anglers. But it seemed inequitable that an attorney for the IDNR was present, but those who issued the complaint could not attend. The IDNR stated it was looking for equity for all who use the parks, but seemed to forget about the millions of dollars in hunting and fishing licenses, federal excise tax dollars and contributions like park clean-ups, habitat restoration and other programs funded and managed by the angling community.

Most anglers are pro-IDNR and love working with the folks there. For most, that has not changed, but it is concerning that projects and programs earmarked by the angling community may get shelved as a result.

We need to be clear: This is not whining or about not paying a fair share. Anglers pay more than any other group for the use these parks and lakes. They should be applauded, not penalized. The fees gathered at a best case scenario is $70,000 to $100,000 — minimal when compared to those numbers generated with license and taxes paid by the anglers.

Time will tell how this will ultimately play out, and it just may move forward as it for this year. But we should be excited about having an engaged group of outdoors folks who now will be keeping a better eye on the ball. Hopefully, the IDNR will also want clearer transparency and work with all outdoors interests moving forward to build bridges instead of fences.

No one wins in an adversarial relationship, and I truly believe the opportunity for dialogue as been elevated inside and outside the IDNR as a result. Diligence is necessary to know what is on the table now and what can be in the future. It is in all of our best interests to work together moving forward.

The IDNR has a difficult job and one outdoors folks want to help with. I hope we see more conversations, cooperation and involvement from all groups.

The group who met with the IDNR on a recent Zoom call will now be serving as watchdogs on access and lakes will now be even more engaged, and I would hope communities that could be adversely impacted by loss of revenue will make their voices heard as well. Working together is really the only way true equity can be attained.

Whether it’s a family out for a day on the water or at a park, or a diehard tournament group, we all have to share the limited resources we have and hopefully we can all make it work together. The good news is all groups are now engaged and talking and that cannot be bad.

BNBC Tuesday Nighter

Ken Peterson won the Tuesday Nighter on Evergreen Lake with two bass weighing 11.20 pounds. Second was Keith Ringger with two bass weighing 6.411 pounds. Peterson had big bass of 6.24 pounds.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0