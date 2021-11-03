Brown: New state fees bad for tournament fishing

A couple weeks ago I wrote a piece about organizing the outdoors interests and those who love it for a unified voice.

That has turned out to be timely. Our legislators have added fees and taxes to tournament fishing that could make many who run the tournaments and love them go away.

We have very little voice at the table, and to the best of my knowledge, none of us were asked for input. I certainly was not. I believe those who are in the know in all categories of the outdoors would be invaluable to those decision-makers before rules are created and laws put on the books.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources adopted Administrative Rule Section 810.90 and Administrative Rule 110.4 specific for fishing tournaments — a $25 permit fee and, for tournaments with more than 20 participants, a tax of 10 percent of the total purse.

The state is looking for additional funds and finding it in the pockets of unprepared tournament anglers who were told this would not happen. It seemed like it was slipped in at the last minute — permits for 2022 had already been applied for.

This will certainly deter national organizations from bringing revenue-generating events to Illinois moving forward. I have not heard yet how or if this impacts charity events.

Most tournaments are not run by national organizations, but rather folks in clubs and other small groups who just want to go fishing and fish for a little dough and bragging rights. Some have national ties but are locally run.

Due to the cost of equipment and tackle just to get to the derby, most who compete are not making their house payments fishing them. Disposable income is at a premium more now than ever before, and unless folks are fishing at the national level, prize packages are minor.

Trails range from 10 to 40 boats — not large by any stretch. Entries range from $50 to $250 in our area, and anglers split that in most. When deciding to fish, the pocketbook is a big deal.

I have always supported the men and women of the IDNR, but these fees changed the playing field. We were told permits were enacted to control numbers of boats on a lake and get valuable data from catch rates. I asked many times if this was priming the pump for fees and was told "no" each time. Sounds like that changed.

Also, separate activity and sales permits are now required, along with additional paperwork at the conclusion of the event.

The monies spent on tournaments and tournament fishing have already been taxed. Whether income spent on tournament entries or sales tax on tackle and boats, taxes have already been paid.

Our tackle, boats and motors are taxed, in addition, through the federal Wallop-Breaux Act, which funds fishing and fisheries for states based on fishing license sales. Fewer boats in tournaments means less funding from Wallop-Breaux, and fewer purchases at local businesses.

It all adds up. Last year we had a raise in trailer license fees from $18 to $118, with a very political compromise to $32 dollars for 2022. That is still a 14 dollar increase from the previous $18. We were told those increases would be used to fund the IDNR and ramps/roads. What happened to those funds?

It would also be nice to know how much was added due an increase in numbers of boat purchases because of COVID-19. License sales also increased incrementally, and it looks as if Illinois wants more of the pie. With all of this, the staffing at the IDNR continues to decrease, and the folks left there are pulling double and triple duty. This should concern all outdoor interests. Those funds should go to the IDNR and not the general fund.

One more complaint: In the last year or two, rules were enacted where solo competitors at tournaments could only keep three fish instead of five (the limit for a team). This rule has never made sense because tournaments release all of the fish caught. People who just go fishing can catch and clean three per day by themselves or six per day when fishing with a buddy. Those fish will never have a chance to be caught again. Tournament fish are released to be caught again. I have never understood the logic here.

It’s time to have your voices heard by contacting your respective legislative representatives and the IDNR. Do it civilly — letters work well. Time will tell if we see changes, but they won’t occur if we don’t get involved.

I hope common sense will prevail.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

