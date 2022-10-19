Brown: New boat ramp best solution for Lake Bloomington

Is it time for a new boat ramp at Lake Bloomington? In my humble opinion, it has been time for a lot of years.

I often kid that that ramp isn’t a ramp but rather a cliff. It is very steep, gets slicker than a jar of ball bearings on the concrete at the water level, and the cantilever system has two poles at the end and a big support barrel folks get hung on next to the dock.

The ramp standards is poorly lit, and combined with how steep it is and very slick algae on the ramp, it can be a slip-and-fall hazard. How slick is it? Trucks and cars have slid in the lake and many people have fallen and been injured just loading and unloading their boats.

We can do better, and lake users would be more than willing to pitch in. I hear it all the time: How can we help accomplish this?

Right now it’s near the end of the season, so traffic is down, matching the water level, and it would be an excellent time to plan and get things in place for a new ramp. Even if it takes a while to get it done, this should be on city leadership's radar — even if it is way down the list. Boat ramps are not a priority on the level with potholes, water treatment and infrastructure, but it needs to at least be on the list — even if it is written in pencil.

The city, lake employees and public works have done a great job with repair over the years and will be doing more again very soon. There is a giant section of the ramp missing — it is undercut and washed out. Plans are to work on it once the water level reaches the desired level, but are we making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear? I think so. Will repairs get us by? Yes, but with future expansion of the water treatment plant potentially in the offing, it would be a benefit to get ahead of this planning.

Expansion of the water treatment plant should include a new ramp in that budget — don't let it become an afterthought in a separate budget. We seem to have a tough time finding that coffee can of money we buried after the fact.

Nothing happens quickly, but it will never happen if it’s not in someone’s capital plan and priority list. We are now in the fourth or fifth different regime in the attempt to get the ball rolling — mine started with George Drye many years ago. Each were aware of the issues with the current ramp, but continued to put Band-Aids on this existing ramp without tilting the windmill for funds in each tight budget planning cycle. Making it better could be a boon to other opportunities at the lake by making it a centerpiece.

This ramp is very unique and, to be honest, an engineering marvel with a cantilever approach. But it is now undercut and is sort of like putting lipstick on a pig when ultimately a new ramp is the best solution moving forward. Each director I personally have spent time with knew the need, but finding the funds has been the quandary.

Maybe we find a way to work together better to make it happen. It will not get any less expensive moving forward.

But, on the other hand, many city and county lakes like Bloomington's are used as a jewel for economic growth. This could be a chance to do that.

Lake Bloomington is there for water and that is priority, but it is also there for recreation. Even if recreation is a low priority, it should have some thought put into it.

It will not get better by complaining or hoping, and I am willing to bet users would have no problem ponying up a few more dollars for their permits if they knew it would be earmarked for a new ramp. A line item in the budget needs to include ramp improvements. Can we put together a fundraiser to get the ball started?

Kudos to the City of Bloomington for the new docks put in place a few years ago (they could use some repair too, by the way). But having great docks with a terrible ramp just doesn’t make sense.

Here's what needs to happen: Set a target, raise funds and look for grants offered by federal and state programs, then put a plan together. No one I have spoken to is against it, but it truly comes down to money. Let’s look at Plan B together and see if we can make it work. It’s time!

HOOAH Tournament at Clinton Lake

The second annual HOOAH Deer Hunt for Heroes Bass Tournament will be held Saturday at Clinton Lake Marina.

Tournament hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign-up begins at 6 a.m. There is a $1,000 first-place prize, and it’s open to the public. Call Jared Poppe at (309) 319-1654 or email jaredpoppe@hotmail.com for details.