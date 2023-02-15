Wind, rain, wind and more wind is springtime in the Midwest. This winter has been unlike any in recent memory, and although we have had a little snow and some cold temperatures off and on, overall it’s been a real mild one to date.

That begs a question: Is this mind winter good or bad for the upcoming fishing season?

Although ice fishing companies have to be reeling a bit in the Midwest with the warm conditions and lack of solid ice they normally hope for, areas north had their share of cold and ice fishing. It is shaping up for the open water fishing to get an early start. Many die hards have again fished hot ponds all winter.

Although we are not out of the woods yet for a late snowstorm or cold weather, this spring has geese already heading back north, robins bobbing around and flowers peeking their heads out of the soil.

Red is the hottest springtime color, and depending on cover and depth,,it’s a go-to color for springtime fishing. Rattling lipless and shallow diving squarebills seem be best choices on shallow flats, points and staging areas. The first few warm days trigger fish to start their ascent to the shallows from deeper wintering areas, but this year that could happen fast.

That is a ritual for all species, including crappie, bluegill and bass. Water temps right now are in the upper 30s, but with sun and wind that can jump up to lower 50’s in a short period of time.

At no other time is water temperature and length of day more important, as both are triggers to fish moving to the bank to spawn. Fish movements this time of year can be quick and all about the weather. Prior to movement, shallow fish will begin to feed up and search baits like jerkbaits from Megabass, Yo-Zuri or DUO, 8-10 foot divers like the Rapala DT series, Bill Lewis ATV’s or Strike King KVD and 4-6 inch swimbaits with a lead head — all are good starting baits.

Of course, jigs including swim jigs are also worth a try this time of year. Depending on depth, color selection varies from dark at depth to shad patterns for higher in the water column.

Each year we see new innovation that hopefully will make catching more fun. I live for the new stuff and even though there are really no secret baits or secret spots, we all can be more efficient.

Because fishing is a monkey-see, monkey-do business, we see different trends each year. Time to market is amazing and something good seems to be replicated very quickly. One year it's frogs, another is vibrating jigs, some years it's plastics, and yet another one is rods and reels.

New for the last few years is batteries. Forever we have had lead acid batteries. Next came AGMs, and now lighter weight lithium cell batteries have been the rage. Lithium batteries have been front and center to boaters the past few years, and because of pricing and numbers of options in that market, it is hard to distinguish the differentiators without a lot of research. Instead of being measured in Cold Cranking Amps or Marine Cranking Amps, lithium batteries are measured in Amp Hours. Many choose their batteries based on price and warranty, and that is a good starting place, but knowing about the technology can make that decision a more educated one.

Choosing the right lithium battery is dependent on use. Are they used for trolling motors or electronics or both? It’s important to note that lithium batteries do no slowly drop in power like lead acid or AGM, but rather just die. They either provide clean power or are off, and the length of time they will be efficient is based on load and Amp hours.

One advantage is they do provide cleaner power and they charge faster and hold power better. Of course, that is based on cells within them, but cost is much higher and in most cases a special charger is needed. Most lithium batteries come with longer warranty periods and can be charged and discharged more than the other two without degradation on battery life.

Spring is just around the corner and it’s great to see the enthusiasm associated with fishing in the Midwest. This area is not noted as the fishing capital of the U.S., but we are gaining on it. See you on the water.

