It is very important that outdoor lovers get out and vote in the mid-term elections.

Know who has outdoor interests as part of their platform and try to look at the entire picture before casting your vote. We can control our own destiny, but have to take an active part in choosing the right leaders who have our interests at heart or we will lose what we have.

Good things in the outdoors seem to be going away and things replacing them seem to cause more consternation than a cockle burr in your sandal. The outdoors is the target in many cases, and because of the deafening silence of the constituents in the outdoors, we are left with what is left.

Being involved and making our voices heard has not been on the radar, but it had better be moving forward. As I have said in this column many times, it is time for involvement and making our voices heard or things we enjoy will be taken away. The last two years have been telling and no doubt more negatives are on the horizon.

Those making the decisions are not connected and have little experience in our wheelhouse and seem to be guided by those who simply don’t get it.

No doubt we, as outdoors folks, are not in the know with such things as the 10% use fee enacted this year for tournaments until they are implemented. Rest assured these fees are just the tip of the iceberg of what is coming. Fishing was first, but hunting will be in the crosshairs, too.

Transparency is needed and to date I am not aware of where monies collected for these fees have gone, how much has been collected or what improvements have been made as a result. We were promised better care and feeding of our parks but I have yet to see one thing improved. This is just one example.

It’s time to take a step back a few years. In Illinois, the Department of Conservation and Fisheries Division, in particular, was a well-oiled and funded machine. Staffing levels allowed not only for maintenance and repair but also for fish stocking and planning. We were leaders in conservation and not only did we have the finest biologists but also the best in enforcement to protect our natural resources.

Very quickly, those staffing numbers were depleted as those in control saw them as extra and robbed those resources mainly due to them not being involved and looking from the outside. It was easy pickings to reduce staff and resources — they saw them as luxuries.

Fast forward to today and the IDNR is a skeleton of what it was. Hatcheries are slowed, research is stopped for the most part and just keeping the wheels on has replaced planning and development. The group that remains work their tails off with larger territories, more to cover within those areas and with little time or manpower to get ahead. Outdoors folks are left with what the little boy shot at. I hear it but also see it every time I am on the water or in the woods. We are blessed with excellent folks, but there just isn’t enough of them to put a dent in it.

I believe positions in these areas should not be appointed but rather voted on at the top levels. How do you gain consistency and direction without that? We saw great things with Mark Miller, Mike Conlin, Kirby Cottrell and Brent Manning running the show and we need that stability now. Our current director, Colleen Callahan, is a wonderful person but I see she is hamstrung at times with too little resources and the politics above her making it impossible to do more with priority paralysis with tightening budgets.

The rationale at the time was those resources would be used to better other things, but to date I don’t know what those were. Staff cuts didn’t mean better roads, rest rooms, parking lots or other amenities. I have not seen the lowering of taxes but rather the tax-and-spend increase on other pet projects while our parks continue to be in disrepair and ramps and docks are falling apart.

Bike trails, nature walks, wild flowers and historic designations are not worth much when folks don’t see or use them or cannot get to them. Access and fisheries continue to get worse and there doesn’t seem to be a plan in place for habitat and making them better. I know those left working there would like to do more, but there isn’t enough time in the day.

Local groups and organizations can help make a difference. Clubs and lake associations are pitching in but are also looking for direction and guidance to not spin their wheels.

Outdoors folks want to help but engagement takes some doing. What is the first step? It would seem logical constituents would be the first contacted for help. Let us help and let us be involved. We are ready, willing and able and without us it will only get worse.