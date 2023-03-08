“In a three-day tournament, it's 95 percent skill and 5 percent luck” — Professional Angler Rick Clunn

Just like there is no crying in baseball, there is no luck in fishing.

Well, maybe there's just a little ...

We all speak about it and everyone always says "good luck" to each other, but do they really mean it? Subscribing to luck never enters the equation for most. Most competitive folks really don’t mean it when they say it, and what they really mean is they hope you have good fortune but not as good as they have. They want you to get second. Luck in fishing is an oxymoron.

Luck, the noun, is defined as a chance happening of fortunate events, or fortune or a force that brings good fortune. It is a force that gives a favorable chance of success. Many believe that luck has an impact on outcomes. I, for one, do not.

For some reason, in fishing, we have gotten the stigma that luck in some manner matters more than anything else. The ability to assimilate the variables, know seasonal patterns, have the skills and techniques, plus being adaptable to Mother Nature’s changes, are way more important. Lucky hat, lucky socks, to even doing the exact same things on any given day on the water are thought to have impact by some, but luck plays zero role in success.

Luck can mean fish schooling next to the boat, seeing birds diving in a pod of baitfish, or maybe someone passing by on a desolate stretch of bank when having an equipment failure. For me, it's more divine intervention than luck. Luck has no measuring stick and most times can't be duplicated or replicated.

There is no equity/equality in fishing either. The fish have no idea or do they care who is on the other end of the line. Sometimes we draw the long straw, other times the short straw, but personal makeup has no bearing in results.

No one becomes the best when given the juice; you have to earn it. Earned success is much more fulfilling than a participation medal. Controlling our own destiny does involve some chance, but catching a big fish or winning a tournament has little to do with luck. The fish do not know if today is your lucky day or not.

Preparation and knowing the variables override luck, and even with good luck, it by itself doesn’t have staying power. Making your own luck by knowing and reacting to the variables doesn’t lead to success by itself, either, but it leads to sustainability. Having flexibility and knowing when and how to zig and zag is a much more powerful tool to consistency.

Many of today’s anglers also look at God as a means to an end with success on the water. I applaud their convictions, but have never prayed for success. I have prayed for wisdom, safety and keeping an open mind, but would hate to think my success was a result of praying for it. I believe that is selfish and I don’t believe God works that way.

I subscribe to prayer, but do not believe God picks winners and losers by how they pray. I think God is way too busy to determine who wins a fishing event. Also, does it mean God was mad at the other participants who didn't win?

I thank God for my day of success on the water it was a result of having an open mind and knowing how fish react, and also having sharp hooks, great line and the wisdom to be in the right place at the right time.

Believe it or not, I also thank God for bad days, too, because those are teaching moments. Learning from the bad days is equally as important as experiencing the good ones. I always look for the light in a dark room, and even though it just might be a glimmer, it just may show us the door to better things.

Each experience should teach us to be a sponge, absorbing beauty, nature and fun. No luck needed!

Check out 10 photos of people fishing