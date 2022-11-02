Brown: Logos can be big selling points for businesses

Fishing is a logo-based business.

Shirts, boats, trucks and anything that gets visibility is earmarked for some sort of logo. It drives sales, but more important generates impressions and branding for the company involved. Seeing a logo doesn’t guarantee a sale, but it keeps products front of mind. Repetition will, at a minimum, put your company in the game.

Your company’s logo is many times more important than the product, in particular when buyers are looking. A logo has to tell a story. Some of the best ones don’t change much over the years. That is called staying power, and it speaks for the brand even when the product it provides can be nebulous.

A great case study into the power of logos is State Farm Insurance. That three-oval design has stood the test of time. Although it has been changed slightly, time and again it has remained constant. Even without words in the ovals, it is easily recognized as State Farm.

Over the years, “Like a good neighbor” has come and gone, but it combined with the logo is what State Farm means to a lot of folks.

In fishing and NASCAR, for example, placement is the key. Great placements cost more. At the top levels it is about media coverage. Having the public get a glimpse of that logo is huge from a national audience perspective. Positioning is critical but colors are equally important.

A case in point is Zoom Bait Company, which has a red and yellow logo that was inspired by a McDonalds French Fry box laying along the road. Ed Chambers was driving down a rural highway and noticed how it stood out. When dealing with a wall of plastic baits in a store, that logo pops and is has helped them take a leadership position in this space. Great products combined with visibility has been winning for decades for Zoom.

Logos have to tell a story but can't be too busy and cluttered to work. I have had the opportunity over the years to work with companies both in and out of fishing on development of their messaging and it always starts with company name and logo. It can't change constantly. Association to the consumer should mirror the brand and logo.

The same is true in web ad development. Simple, to the point and blending the best colors with the best message is the key. Making sure the message resonates can be hard to do is a 300 x 250 or even a 970 x 66 pixel size space. In my book, simple is always better.

Slogans are part of the marketing, too. For over 50 years, Ranger Boats' has been: "Building Legends One at a Time." Anyone who has been around fishing for long knows what company that is just with six words. Their logo hasn’t changed much, either.

When we set the wheels in motion at our company in 2007-08, we knew the name "Wired2Fish" was a winner. We had the concept of what we wanted to do covering all of the facets of products, people and companies who build them on a daily basis and have done so since that time. All of us who have a passion for fishing are “wired,” plus I read a technology magazine with the same name that showcased all the latest in gadgets and technology. It just fit.

We all love to fish here, and the “2” fit well because our leadership team, Marty and Scott Glorvigen (who also had started G2 Gemini clothing company), were twins.

We didn’t want to be limited to a specific type of fish, like bass or crappie, so we could cover products in all areas of fishing. Wired2Fish just made sense.

Building and maintaining a brand is much more than hanging a shingle on the door and advertising. The people who write, create the content and talk to those associated with that brand make that the company go. It is an evolution, not a revolution, and it takes constant care and feeding of the brand to have staying power.

The people inside the companies are really the ones who make it what it is by nurturing relationships. It doesn’t matter if its insurance, NASCAR, spinnerbaits or boats, the folks who do the heavy lifting inside the companies are the real brand.

No doubt we are in tough times, but starting with an idea, setting a business plan and nurturing it with the proper people and marketing can still make it a success. The American dream may be resting a bit, but hard work can still pay off. I count on that.