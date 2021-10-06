Brown: Lakes need our help to remain good fisheries

Every year, every lake changes.

Sometimes it can be fantastic. Other times it can be ho-hum and we wonder if all the fish moved with the pheasants to South Dakota.

It seems we depend more on the weather in the spring in our neck of the woods than ever before. Spring establishes what goes on for the entire year more so than ever before, and honestly there is quantifiable data somewhere that will show I am right with this theory.

Spring seems to get backed up a week or two each year. Combine that with the amount of rain, and there is no doubt in my mind that the fishing is adjusted, too.

Environmental factors impact fishing, but there are several other factors that go in to it as well — water clarity, exposed and hidden structure and grasses and water temperatures are keys, too. The mildness and severity of the prior winter also plays a role as well, in my opinion. Harsh winters and low water going into it is tough on vegetation. Mild winters with full pool allows the grass and bank cover to do much better and survive.

Winds move things around, too, including bottom gravels, and wood/brush, soil and ice can move around things, too. There is no doubt the fisheries are creatures of their environment as much as the fish are.

We used to spend a lot of time working with IDNR and local lakes on building new habitat, and in recent years that has waned as well. Habitat is the key to excellent fisheries, and with all the work the Soil and Water Management of McLean County has done headed up by Jackie Kraft with bank protection, there is no time like the present to again get after habitat planning and additions.

These builds need approval and a strategic plan. Local groups like bass clubs, the Friends of Everbloom and crappie organizations need to be leading this effort. Native grasses and vegetation need to be enhanced and managed. We can't rely on the IDNR as the sole provider.

Instead of complaining about poor fisheries, we can indeed be part of the solution. It is starting to work well at the Corps of Engineers impoundment at Lake Shelbyville and can work on our area lakes, too. With the watershed plan developed by the city and county leaders, we should also provide a comprehensive plan for fish habitats too.

Local lakes ebb and flow with both numbers and size of the fish in them, and anglers have gotten better at finding and catching them. It’s truly up to us to see that that continues.

I have always said we can build great fisheries here with excellent management processes and proper enforcement of IDNR practices and laws. Plus, catch and release can be a boon to those fisheries. When we stopped doing lake habitat restoration projects in our area, the fishing got tougher and no doubt it had something to do with it.

Due to the ages of our lakes, it has to be ongoing. Crappie fishing has been on an upswing and numbers look good there, but bass fishing has been down both in size and numbers the last couple years. Weather is part of the equation, I am sure, but added pressure due to COVID-19 and losing valuable habitat is also a cause, in my opinion. They both would improve with more and better structure in our lakes strategically placed offshore and in spawning areas.

As we move forward with the Friends of Everbloom, we will include habitat programs in our plan. We have priorities other than fishing-related programs and will include areas around our parks as well. Ramps, shelters and areas of timber have to be part of the plan — the entire ecosystem revolves around what we do with the two watersheds.

Working with state, city and county leaders will be part of that plan, too, and it has to last longer than a year or two to establish a plan that meets the needs of all who use these parks. Wildlife around the parks, including deer, turkey, and other animals, relate to a healthy fishery.

Plans of this type have to have staying power, and it takes multiple organizations to be involved. The work is hard, but the approvals are harder. Education of those who manage the lakes so they understand what value they have and that they won’t harm the water quality is step one.

As lakes age, they can be cyclical with good and bad years. But doing our part can make the bad years fewer. Time to get back after it?

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

