Brown: Lake Bloomington's fish population decline needs addressed

The boat ramp and large hole in the parking lot are repaired, and it won’t be long before anglers will be heading to the water at Lake Bloomington.

A favorite for generations since it was built in the 1930s, it's been the home of state records for smallmouth and most recently hybrid stripers. But, honestly, the fishery at Lake Bloomington is doing the hurt dance.

The population of just about every species — besides carp, walleye and crappie — is on the decline. But the question is: What is causing the downturn? Is it lack of habitat/cover? Is it water quality? Is it poor recruitment due to lack of feasible spawning areas? Is it a pressure issue? Can it be a combination of these?

Something has to be done. A concerted effort between anglers, the City of Bloomington and Lake Association is a great first step.

Most lakes have cyclical downturns, but normally they last only a year or two. In this lake’s case, it's been getting worse for the last 8 to 10 years. Water level changes because of use for manufacturing and homes aren't something new, and actually can be good for the fishery by increasing shoreline vegetation. Pond willow flourishes, but plantings of spatterdock and other native water cover is always hurt when the water gets low. The beauty of vegetation is it also provides a natural filtering system and can be cover for young-of-the-year spawn.

Bank restoration projects that not only look outstanding will curtail a lot of the bank erosion issues and hopefully also provide cover for gamefish, invertebrates and small fish moving forward. Although a large portion of that project is complete, there are other areas yet to be done.

One thing is for sure: There have to be enough fish in the lake to produce more fish long term.

We recently had a meeting for the Friends of Everbloom where this topic was discussed and even though this lake is primarily used for the water it provides, recreational interests that are still front and center. There is a balance between water needs and recreation, and hopefully we will all pitch in for both.

Engagement with day users, lake residents and the city means more now than ever, and by working together with the IDNR, this lake will rebound. But we have to get started.

Numbers from IDNR surveys and evaluations plus angler feedback substantiates that it has taken a major downturn. No doubt, we are missing year classes of fish and both low and high water attribute to it. During high water, the turbidity is an issue, and because most high water situations occur during the spring when spawning occurs, it can be a real issue. Combined with poor areas for spawning and lack of structure/cover in the lake conducive to the spawn, it is apparent we are having poor spawns and those that do make it through the ritual are not making it to adult sizes.

Natural food sources of shad and crawfish are still plentiful, so lack of a food source doesn’t seem to be an issue. Previous stockings of smallmouth bass have proven less than desirable based on surveys. It seems to boil down to fluctuating water levels, turbidity during early spring rains and lack of shoreline cover. Combine that with large numbers of sea walls with no available cover next to them, it makes young-of-the-year fry vulnerable to predation. A washing machine effect from wave action also contributes.

Many lakes like this one have seen success with habitat projects but there is a balancing act of placement. Structure needs to be distributed in both shallow and deeper areas, 10- to 12-foot at normal pool, and should not be placed to congregate fish but rather provide cover for young-of-the-year. Rock piles, hard wood structures and more vegetation would be a good start.

We have applied for numerous grants and are waiting on those results, but in the meantime enlisting anglers and lake residents for help with habitat projects will be on the radar. We are not looking at piling a bunch of junk in the lake, but a structured approach where this cover can be augmented and maintained without adversely impacting the watershed.

Gamefish need food and cover, and it's our goal to bring back this lake with natural recruitment, natural cover and trophy fish so those enjoy its beauty might even catch a fish from it.

Feel free to contact me at TBrown@wired2fish.com to see how you can get involved.

Check out 10 photos of people fishing