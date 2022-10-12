Maintaining equipment in fishing and boating can be a full-time job.

Having the luxury of having new can help, but if you are like many of us, you take care of what you have whether old or new. The old adage that the best two days in a boater's life is when they buy one and then when they sells it is true to many, but having a dealer you trust is equally important. We are extremely lucky to have one of those in our area with Lake Bloomington Marine.

All of us gauge our value by our successes and, most times, the best things occur when risk is overcome to get the reward. No doubt we have to have those who believe in us to achieve success, but ultimately the risk part falls on us. Things that are given to us never have the same value of those that are earned. They just feel better.

Erik and Cari Pokarney, who own Lake Bloomington Marine, are a testament to hard work paying off. Seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days — a drive that is hard to find today.

Erik started his boat repair business with the help of good friend and mentor Bill Anderson of Bill’s Cars. He ran his repair business starting in the small garage adjacent to Anderson’s business across from Lake Road Inn and next door to Green Gables. Learning the trade, taking the classes and attending school plus an uncanny aptitude on figuring things out served him well. His stick-to-itiveness and knowing the area market, plus having Anderson, who knows everyone in the area, was the springboard to getting work. And, boy, did he get the work.

Erik saved his pennies and purchased some land from Anderson that was his father’s farm place just a few miles from the lake, and his dream was born. A state of the art facility with several storage buildings got him going, and now with the help of Cari, Ron Bradford and Mike Campbell, his business is booming. He went from storing a few boats to now just about every boat in the area and has storage locations not only at the new facility but also in Hudson and Chenoa to name a few. Repair-and-storage is a model that has worked well.

Knowing this area is a small engine market with pontoons being the leaders, and recognizing it as being most important, was brilliant. Building a multifunction building for repair and traffic was another great move. Combining that with an unmatched work ethic and positive demeanor makes it all work.

Remember, most times when customers bring their boats to the dealership is when something isn’t running right or broke, and those times can be contentious. The Lake Bloomington crew manages each one, putting the customer first, and that shows with the loyalty and return purchases. Nothing is worse than having something break knowing you then have to deal with a grumpy marine owner. That's not the case at Lake Bloomington Marine. This is a first class operation with first class people who understand the customers that they service.

Erik and Cari have hosted a lot of the Bloomington Normal Bass Club events, including the annual Tackle Swap, year-end awards banquet, the St. Jude Charity Tournament and meetings from time to time. They've also been integral working with Steve Volz and the Lexington Bass Club events, too. Cari also runs the Mucky Duck Marina on Lake Bloomington.

To date, I have never heard or seen anyone disgruntled when they have brought their boat to the Pokarneys. I am sure there are a few, but rest assured it wasn’t because they didn’t try to help. They are dependable, fair and are an asset to the boating community in Central Illinois.

Boat dealers are few and far between in Central Illinois, and the good ones are easy to spot — they're still in business. Lake Bloomington Marine sells Godfrey Pontoons and Lowe Boats, and services all makes of engines, and are the area Mercury Marine dealer. Their address is 25182 North 1925 East Road in Lexington, and their phone number is (309) 747-2900.

Lexington Bass Classic this weekend

The Lexington Bass Club will be holding its annual classic at Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington on Saturday and Sunday. Day one, Saturday, will be at Evergreen Lake and day two, at Lake Bloomington if there is enough water to launch. Good luck to all.