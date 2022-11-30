Brown: Keeping the fun in fishing should be the focus

Fishing is a microcosm of life. Watch it closely and it becomes clear.

Just like in life, we have the good, the bad and the ugly in fishing, too.

Balance and equity is the key to finding quality in both. Integrity and honesty have to rank at the top of the list, too. I find it ironic that the same issues we see in politics we also find in fishing. Being consistent has never been more difficult.

Coaches used to tell us to not make the easy things hard, but more and more I find us doing that very thing in fishing. I have been covering and participating in this sport for over 40 years and it scares me a bit to see anything negative about it.

Fishing is becoming more mainstream, but it has to be recreational, too. There is nothing wrong with having fun and enjoying the day, but it seems we are always fishing for the next thing, the next tournament or media event instead of the camaraderie we all get in it for. The competition may have replaced the real reason we fish. It is a balance. Doing the right thing at the right time still has a place

Most sports go through growing pains and fishing is no different. Pro fishing is not at the level of other professional sports, yet, with sponsorships waning, prize money additions and subtractions, and rule changes. It seems many times it comes down to money and/or egos, but it can also be about how those who fish or run the organization treat each other.

We need more friendships/partnerships in fishing. It can be led by the angler community, but can include municipalities and the state. Directing regulations can constrict or cause angst. We must stay engaged.

One of the biggest conundrums today is access and it seems more and more access is becoming constricted. This is a national dilemma. Privatization of public waters is indeed real. Add in the nation’s low water levels, in particular across the Midwest and South, and getting on the water can be as much of an issue as getting to it. Hopefully spring rains will exacerbate our low water levels, but there's no promise of that.

There are more people fishing than ever before. For companies in fishing, that could be a good thing, but other wrinkles like higher costs, lack of good public waters that are accessible and catchable fish make it enough for anglers get into fishing, but without good experiences then do not stay engaged.

Although better than ever before due to the Internet and YouTube, training for beginning anglers still needs work. Just having a lake and a rod, reel and bait doesn’t guarantee success.

Most good anglers are shy about giving up the juice. When, where, why and how has always been kept close to the vest for most successful fishing people, and sharing of good information can be a double edged sword. Share too much and your secret hidey hole is no longer worth a hoot. Add today’s space age electronics, and the plot thickens. There are few secrets left — anglers are better than ever before.

The debate continues on whether advanced electronics is good or bad on the sport. I see both sides.

Recently, it seems more competitive anglers drive for checks and cash payouts, which in turn has made it a less friendly environment overall. More arguments over spots and locations, as well as friends losing friends when the winning means more than the overall health of the resource and other anglers, can make it ugly. Even at the regional level, fishing has become more cutthroat — more about winning and getting a few dollars than the associations and friendships of the good old days.

Some may see it as old school, but I see it as doing it for the right reasons. We have become polarized in our daily lives and fishing should be a release from that, not accentuated.

Most who fish do not depend on fishing for their livelihoods. But it's harder to tell each year — the serious seem to be even more so and the good of the whole gets left behind. Are competitions taking some of the fun out of the game or is there a better way?

From my chair, I hear it over and over — almost daily. Many won’t even fish without high entry fees and larger payouts. I somewhat understand that for those making their livings fishing, but club and weekend derbies may be losing touch on the real reason we fish. Experience tells me that if the focus was on a bit more fun, it would be better for everyone.

Cliques in fishing, in particular at the local level, leave many on the outside looking in and ultimately pushes people out. As a new angler, why join in when sharing is not part of it? We have to change that.

It seems that even at the top pro levels this can be worse. Not everyone is a pro, but most think they are, and even with the backbiting and bickering at times, I still love this game. I see it as competitive people have competitive ways.

Fishing is truly about figuring out the puzzle, catching fish, and enjoying the day. There's no way a should day be ruined with arguments, differences and complaining. Losing a friendship over politics or fishing is not in the cards for me, although I see it and hear about it happening more and more. We have to change that.

I still love to compete and I still love to fish, but when the fun is replaced with the other stuff, it sure makes me question its importance in the grand thing we call life. It is big picture stuff to me. Is it time to be retrospective in our approach and direction, and maybe remember the real reasons we started and love it? Looking back on why we started just may help us as we move forward.