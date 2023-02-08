Almost daily, the question arises: Can one person really make a difference? The best answer is: You never know until you try, or, more importantly, get involved.

Dollars are hard to come by and even people with a lot of it are holding on to it more than ever before. Inflation, recession and slowing down of the freebies may have something to do with that, but ultimately it makes sense. Since the lockdowns and subsequent spending spree of that couple of years, we have seen a slowdown across the country. Fishing and fishing related companies are feeling it, too.

What was once no supply with plenty of demand now has been replaced with more supply and a slowing of demand. Planning for the right amount of inventory is a crap shoot, but rest assured, people have not quit fishing. Instead of buying five bags of plastics, they may be buying two. The nice-to-haves has been relegated to have-to-haves.

There is no doubt every day is a test. It’s a test of moxy and a test of wherewithal both in private life and fishing. What was once following a trail all over the Midwest is now fishing closer to home.

People are still fishing, but, honestly, fishing differently — not giving it up but rather using a rational approach to how they do it. It can be a spreadsheet versus the seat-of-your-pants thinking, and rest assured, if you are fishing to make your house payment or get rich, you are in the wrong business. Feathering your ego is indeed part of the game, but it really comes down to asking a simple question: Why do I fish?

Everyone who loves to fish, camp or hunt have different reasons why they love it. Competition is part of the game for many, but personally, I believe that can get out of hand. Even though many get bitten by the bug, I was there, too, but I never, ever wanted to lose a friend to competition.

Those who just like to take a buddy have different reasons. It might be for a few fish for the table, quality time on the water enjoying nature, or maybe just to blow the stink off. Those reasons have value, too.

Fishing and fishing people are a community with strong ties to like-minded people, conservation and our lakes. They typically do more than just wet a line. Being in a club seems to add to that. Whether it's for lake improvements, charity, or looking out for a friend in need, they are the first to get involved. Taking their time to make things better is just what they do.

A wise man once said: “You can complain about it or you can get involved and change it.” Most fishing people do get involved.

As a community it is important to leave a positive legacy that most do not recognize. Your legacy can be charity and work within it; it can be youth initiatives; or it can just be being a good person and a having another person’s back.

The best people I have ever worked for were not bosses but rather facilitators and led by example. The best coaches are those who make their players better at their sport, but also better people. I had a lot of yellers and screamers in my career, but I always knew they just wanted me to perform better. Many are still very important to me and that is their legacy.

It sometimes takes eating little crow or admitting fault on both sides. Rest assured the good ones would admit they were not always right.

I see this community of folks like that and even though I may not agree, it is important to understand perspective. Building bridges can be hard but if you understand where they come from, it might just sway your opinion. As in most cases, the ultimate outcome may just be better. Leaders do not have to tell you they are leaders — it’s how they carry themselves.

I'm a proud member of the lakes and fishing community and it’s important we nurture it. When you are on the lake or around it next time, pick up a piece of trash, help someone load or unload their boat, or just smile and have a kind word. Appreciate them for where they are and spread your knowledge and connections if you have them. “I appreciate you” goes a long way.

It won’t be long until we are back on the water and start this year with a positive instead of a negative. It will make them feel better and I bet you will feel better too.

BNBC Tackle Swap

The BNBC Tackle Swap is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at Lake Bloomington Marine. The El Paso Bass Club will have a concession stand and there will be some great deals on tackle, boat products and more. There are 30 tables signed up. Hope to see you there.

