Brown: It's a good time of year — maybe the best — to be fishing

September is transition month. Moving from hot to cool, from fishing to hunting, from cold drinks to hot chocolate, from air conditioning to open windows to the furnace — it all seem to start the process of readying for the cold months ahead.

In our neck of the woods we see summer turn to fall in a short matter of days. September is regional and plays out differently based on where you live, but to outdoors folks, it is never ubiquitous. It seems to be like thick mud sliding down a hill from north to south, but due to the shorter days it seems to happen more quickly in the Midwest.

Most love the cooler nights and pleasant days — it indeed turns dog days into a more comfortable time of the year.

If not in a tree stand or shooting a bow, those who still find time to drop their boats in the water find less traffic at the ramp. Without a doubt it can be one of the best times to be outdoors.

Gamefish move a lot during this time of year and follow forage feeding up for the cold months ahead. Even in the south there is a switch that tells them they need to move shallow to the backs of creeks, pockets and drains. No question it can be one of the best times to wet a line. Fishing shallow is a go-to for most anglers this time of the year, but dissecting transition areas can even be better.

A transition area is a holding location with cover from deep to shallow. Even though fish will move very shallow, they will move in and out. Some of the best locations to find them can be a stump-filled flat, a grass line adjacent to deep water or an offshore rock pile. These are magnets for both bait and fish, and because bluegill, shad and crawfish like these areas, too, big fish do not have to move far for an easy meal.

Big fish like big meals this time of the year, and rest assured they take advantage of a large gizzard shad, a bigger bluegill or even on the their cousins like a small bass or a walleye, too. There is no better time to match the hatch this time of year, and it’s like a Chinese Buffet line of their favorite meals and they are a killer whale fitting whatever they can into their mouths. Competition between multiple fish is not uncommon.

One small area can hold multiple fish, so it’s good to dissect an area thoroughly using the top, middle and bottom techniques to include walking/buzz baits, crankbaits, soft plastics and jigs to have the best success. Once the depth range is found, a pattern can be utilized all over the lake. It’s not easy, but having the right keys can unlock the mother lode.

Gamefish and wild game, like deer, are a lot alike. They both use migration corridors and paths on a daily basis. Good hunters set up tree stands and ground blinds along these deer highways, and good anglers figure out where they were and where they are going utilizing the same things. Being able to visualize the trails they use below the water is just as important as being able to see the best deer trails in the woods.

Electronics are so good, that can be easier than before, but knowing where to start does take intuition — especially on new bodies of water. Combining paper maps with contours and the new electronics, plus time on the water, are key elements to minimizing the time between bites.

Imagine the lake without water in it with you hovering over it is a great approach. A single rock or a stump can gang fish up this time of year, and being stealthy coming up to them is critical. Don’t forget your electronics make noise. Because so many are using them, that noise can be counterproductive and spook the fish. Fish quickly notice the pinging and can scatter when used too much.

Scents are big this time of year and the new Bait Fuel seems to be one of the best ones out there now (this isn't a paid ad, just fact). It's water soluble, which makes it great for the fish and the fisherman alike, and masks the human scent. No doubt fish have become wary of engines and trolling motor noises as well, so a quiet approach can be the difference in one more fish.

Time-of-day light conditions should be considered as well, and although early and late are still the best times, understanding what lies below the water, shadows and current are also key ingredients to a successful trip. Position of the sun in relation to the cover can be easily missed, but if it is used, can be a great benefit to the angler as well. A large portion of the angling population are “spot” oriented, but using science and the conditions this time of year during transition can be a plus that not all recognize.

Fishing this time of year can be some of the best times on the water — enjoy it. It doesn’t last long, but it can be some of the best times to both catch and enjoy fall colors and animal movements on the shore, too.