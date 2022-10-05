Fishing can touch lives, and build lifelong friendships and bonds.

Those who participate have a common thread that ties their loves and lives together. No matter if it is an occasional day pond fishing or if you are a diehard tournament fisherman, there is something special about tying like interests in the outdoors.

Fishing brings doctors, lawyers, accountants, bricklayers and carpenters to the same ground, and when people are just people that is really special.

Lake Bloomington Lake Association

I recently had the opportunity to speak at the Lake Bloomington Lake Association Annual Meeting and I noticed something right away. Although for different reasons at times, the common tie is the water — the enjoyment of being on it and around it levels the playing field.

Folks who live on the lake and those who use it and put that tiny puddle of 650 acres in their crosshairs have a bond that, with a little nurturing, can work out for both. No doubt working together is a good thing — it just makes things better no matter your position.

I personally look forward to working with the folks on and around both of our area lakes to make them better. Sometimes just understanding the other's perspective is a great start.

Bloomington Normal Bass Club

It sure is great when a plan takes shape, and this year— the 50th Anniversary — has been exceptional for the Bloomington Normal Bass Club.

Beginning late last year, the Board of Directors, Larry Russell, Ron Hafner, Pat Welch, Rod Wallace and myself set out on a plan to make things better for all members, grow the Tuesday Night Tournaments and add as many new members as possible with programs and activities that made anglers want to attend those activities. Mission accomplished.

Erik and Cari Pokarney, who own Lake Bloomington Marine, have hosted the Tackle Swap, Fish Fry, BBQ cookout and our annual awards banquet. They, along with Jeff Sikora at Hamilton and Sikora CPA’s, have hosted our meetings. Tackle raffles are held at each meeting and are run by board member Pat Welch. This year included presentations from Ray Larson at Razor Tackle and Billy Gibson at Classic Lures, who spoke about products and techniques to a full house of old and young anglers just wanting to put a few more fish in the boat.

The Sam Leman Pavilion was home to our pork chop cookout and wiener roast. The club has also taken over care of the pavilion and grounds around it, including the ramps as part of the community involvement efforts. Ramp striping and pothole repair continue to be priority.

The club also ran a big bass charity event at Lake Bloomington for St. Jude Children’s Hospital that raised $1,200 dollars. We hope to, at a minimum, double that in 2024.

When many clubs were either folding or downsizing, the BNBC — or, better known as “the club” — has grown to over 125 members and Tuesday Nighters had over 550 participants during the year, including numerous high school teams, father/son teams, grandfathers and grandsons, and a mixed bag of friends who just wanted to fish together. Tuesday Nighters averaged over 25 teams each event. Thirty teams qualified for the Tuesday Night Classic and this past weekend 21 teams participated.

In a closely fought battle all year, the team of Keith Ringger and Jeff Sikora outdistanced Taylor Umland and Terry Brown for Anglers of the Year.

The Tuesday Night Classic was won this past weekend at Sanchris Lake near Rochester by Ken Petersen and Andy Wegner with a two day total of 26.64 pounds, followed closely by Ringger and Sikora with 25.08 pounds. Big Bass was won by Ron Merritt and his son Hunter with a 5.57 pound bass.

Sunday, November 13, will be the annual awards banquet and 50th anniversary birthday party at Lake Bloomington Marine, so mark your calendars.

Plans are underway for a bigger and better Tackle Swap in February of 2023, and a reminder that next year’s Tuesday Night Classic will be held in the spring of 2024, as voted on by the members.

This year was an exceptional one, but next year will even be better — count on that!