Brown: Is tournament fishing in trouble?

Just about every day I hear of both regional and national fishing tournament trails having issues.

The issues are not insurmountable, but it’s clear to see that some are contributed to the league but some are about costs and regulation, too. Some organizations have deeper pockets and know how to ebb and flow a bit better, but all are feeling it. How things shake out are open to conjecture.

Much like a military phalanx, where both the front and rear have to be protected, bass fishing groups must battle the internal organizations they compete against, but also state and national groups that should be complementary.

A case in point is the Illinois Department of Natural Resources land division, which this year charged a 10% fee on top of license and Wallop Breaux federal fees paid by outdoors folks just to use public access. No doubt that combined with higher costs due to inflation has many scratching to fish or just put groceries on the table. That is not just an Illinois conundrum, but rather one that rears its ugly head nationally as well.

Participation is down, advertiser/sponsors are harder to find and travel with high fuel costs is a challenge, too. Being able to get product is harder than ever before and demand continues to outdistance supply.

It is getting creepy to see so many changes all at the same time. The angling community will have to be resilient or choose another path. Maybe it’s a good thing, too, as it has been the same way for so long. Getting stale or in a rut is real as well.

It’s hard to fathom fishing could be losing steam at a rapid rate after the boon during the pandemic, but maybe some changes were needed. Long term it could be better overall for the sport.

It begs this question: Is tournament fishing in trouble? It sure seems like more and more trails are trying to keep the wheels on, with innovation and more regional/close-to-home locales with less driving. But it also seems the standard tournament model may just be getting an overhaul.

Fuel costs/travel expenses

With cost-per-gallon for gas hovering around $4, and larger outboard engines getting 4 to 8 miles per gallon has to be questioned. Anglers who would normally make long runs to tournament destinations or in the boat at events now have to think that process through a bit more.

I have seen top-tier anglers changing from pulling a camper and a boat to moving to rental homes, hotels or the back or their trucks to cut costs. The caravan of gypsies has less wagons in the troupe.

Those who were living close to the vest when times were good are in a balancing act and are considering their options moving forward. Do they dig the hole deeper, hoping to hit a lick, or do they throw the shovel out of the hole and quit digging?

That is a real issue for many, and believe it or not, the full time angler is at a crossroads. I hear it from top to bottom and in all leagues.

Fish local or national

Many great anglers have not, or will not, make the tough decision to fish at a higher level strictly due to timing or a job. I am willing to bet many anglers who are good enough have not stuck their toes into the proverbial pond just because they know they may have to go into debt to take that shot.

Winning local events can make more sense, but having regret is a tough nut to crack, too. In my opinion, that regret can be more painful than debt, and planning could help alleviate that. Everything in fishing is really gambling on ability vs. risk.

Having a good stable of sponsors is very important, too. Having the ability is step one, but having the resources to take the risk is every bit as important. That, too, can be a an oxymoron. Getting sponsors who believe in you have to have proof of your ability before they stick their respective necks out. How do you get that without first proving your worth?

Consistency and top level finishes are important, but the ability to speak well, be accessible and have the ability to write and understand social media is equally important. Most anglers are great at fishing, but may be limited at the other facets, and many may not recognize that as important at all. The old days of "win and the sponsors will come running" is over.

The future?

Everything in life is about risk and reward. Believing in yourself is a start, whether locally or nationally.

But cutting that swath isn’t easy. If it was, everyone would be doing it. We will have to take a wait and see approach. The next few years will be telling for our sport and the anglers in it.

As a fan, I want to see it continue to prosper, but we will have to wait and see if the outside influences will allow it to. Getting involved and making our unified voices are heard does matter, or we will be left with what we get. We can't allow that to happen.