Brown: Is it time to look at changing horsepower rules at our lakes?

Changing longstanding rules and regulations in the outdoors isn’t easy.

Most were set for the whole initially, but with more participation they can be restrictive when not adjusted to those trends. Creel limits, tournament regulations and safety requirements are just a few guidelines we have worked with in the last few years. The times are changing and we have to change with them.

The latest discussion is regarding horsepower limits, which I hear talked about back and forth almost weekly. Rest assured there is a not a clear solution regarding horsepower limits on lakes that have had restricted ones for decades. No matter the solution some boaters will not be happy.

I, too, have had a tough time with this one. Sometimes I am for allowing unlimited horsepower idle-only, and sometimes I see reasoning against it.

Keeping a 25 hp limit with larger horsepowered boats being able to idle allows for more access and seems logical, but will it hurt our fisheries? Management of catch rates will have to be scrutinized closely and with more boats comes the potential for more conflict. Will anglers follow the rules or will they skirt the system given the chance?

As long as I can remember, state lakes have been restricted horsepower bodies of water. Some regulations are easily understood due to size of the lake and proximity to metro areas, but many are large enough for larger horsepowered boats — in particular if they are idle-only. Rationale many times was safety, but that, too, can be managed. Logic tells us larger boats are safer than smaller ones.

Several lakes, in particular city and county lakes in our area, have varying horsepower limits, too, from 9.9 to 40 hp, at Evergreen and Lake Bloomington respectively. A good portion of Lake Bloomington is already no wake and initially a 25 horsepower limit was increased to 40 hp there for skiing and pontoons. Most boats trudge along with a 9.9 at Evergreen — most boats are not designed to move effectively with that limited horsepower.

With all the variables on engine size, boaters either have to have multiple boats, multiple engines or move away to choose a body of water conducive to the engine size of the boat they own. Many anglers have two engines — one large and one small — on their boats, and some have built specific boats for those lakes.

Most state managed lakes are 25hp maximum with a few exceptions of idle-only like Dawson Lake. Last year Spring Lake and Banner Marsh allowed boats with over 25 hp to idle so they could fish. With the increase in boat registrations and fishing licenses, is it time that all lakes with 25 hp limits be moved to idle-only for engines above that?

I have been all over the map with this for years, but in retrospect, it was probably a bit selfish because I have always been concerned with the fisheries first and did not want a few lakes to be overfished. But as more and more lakes allow it, it just might be the way to go.

I am honestly still up in the air on it. For me, it is about enforcement of catch rates, increased traffic and parking for larger boats. If all lakes with restricted horsepower rules today allowed for idle-only, anglers would continue to be spread out and it would give more boaters more options. It could also increase revenue on lakes where permits are required and allow for higher fees for larger horsepowered boats.

Concerns with wake and bank issues created with allowing larger boats is actually inaccurate. Larger boats at idle create less wake than smaller boats with smaller engines on plane. Bank protection at most lakes now makes it even less of an issue, and idle speeds are safer, too.

Larger boats are safer, and also tip less. They're a more comfortable day on the water. A case in point is the astronomical growth of sales of pontoon boats.

We still have issues with larger boats that will have to be looked at. A big one is that parking lots are not equipped to handle larger trailers and tow vehicles. Ramp access is another.

Each will have to be managed on a case-by-case basis. Those that push the envelope with regard to speed will have to be managed. A zero tolerance policy has to exist for those who break those rules. Self-policing and more enforcement could make those problems less of an issue, but budgets for more policing may not be available to support it.

Remember, not all boats are created equal. The footprint of the boat would have to be scrutinized and taken into account as well. Another aspect to consider is: Larger engines don’t do well when idled for long periods of time, and our ramps may not be suitable for larger boats, especially when putting them on the trailer where wash-outs can occur.

Larger lakes with larger boats are more and more congested, and as a result can be more dangerous. Large dishpan style lakes are less dangerous than lakes with a lot of coves and creeks that can create blind spots.

I am hearing rumblings regarding testing more lakes for idle-only this year, and it is up to boaters to follow the rules if this occurs. So far those area lakes that have allowed for it have had little difficulty, but the verdict is out on the negative aspects — is there more trash, more conflicts and more traffic?

When I lived in Florida, there were very few horsepower restricted lakes largely due to the numbers of lakes available. In most cases that seemed to work fine. In Illinois, we have fewer lakes, so that could indeed be an issue.

Time will tell if it makes sense or not. This is not an easy flip of a switch. At those lakes where this is being discussed, all aspects need to be thoroughly thought through. Maybe a year-long trial makes sense.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

