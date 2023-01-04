Brown: In fishing, age can be a double-edged sword, too

It you are middle-aged you just might get what I am about to lay down.

Not sure really what middle-aged means exactly, middle of what? Even if you are younger by definition, I can assure you your time will come.

Getting older has a different set of rules for each of us based on heredity, eating habits and lifestyle, but rest assured whatever it is, we all get to feel the pleasures of circling the sun one more time and even those in the best shape know what I am about to say.

You might ask, what does this have to do with fishing? A lot, is my answer.

Age is a double-edged sword. On one hand it gives us wisdom to not do dumb things and also it gives us the ability to not do the dumb things as fast or as efficiently too. The bad news can be with it our gumption wanes. Waning gumption goes with the territory of aches and pains, slowing down, gray hair or stopping what we love but losing the lust for life, our gumption, entirely can be our demise.

I am one that counts the things I can do versus the ones I can’t. Retrospection, looking at ourselves, plus perspiration, hard work, can bring inspiration and rewards.

This column is about getting out of a rut that I am confident I am not the only one my age is faced with. No doubt getting gumption back is in our control but giving into the demons of age is much easier than fighting through it. Excuses become the rule and a laissez faire attitude, and the I don’t give a damn can take over. Indeed, not all obstacles of age can be averted but many can. We just have to put our mind to it.

Motivation to change the process has to be front and center, and just like overcoming what others say is impossible to possible starts with that. Talk is cheap, working on the physical, but more importantly, the mental has to take charge.

I recently heard a quote that some young people do not know they can die and that struck a chord with me. None of us get out of this thing called life alive, but dag blame it, today is not the day.

My mind still thinks I am 20, but my body knows those days are far behind me. But that doesn’t mean I surrender to it either. As I am finding out, I am not the Lone Ranger here and I hear it almost every day and it’s aggravating and can cause anger, frustration and can also cause depression. Misery hates company here and fighting through it both physically and mentally is the game.

I am not used to losing and won’t start here. Giving up to age is not in the cards.

Fishing and the fishing business is still a big part of my life and I am not ready yet to be put out to pasture. I love winning, but winning has taken a new shape. This isn’t on anyone else, but is totally on me and it seems it is ether put up or shut up time and knowing the mind can be the most powerful tool available it is time to pull up my britches and get back in the game.

The question isn’t simple and I am working on training my mind again. Can’t will be replaced with can! That is my starting place.

Rule number one for 2023: I will not let excuses alter my path.

What do we do about it is the $1,000 question. We all have aches and pains and as we age that seems to be more common place. But using that as a crutch or a reason not to get back in the saddle is weak in my mind.

Never give up. We spend most of our lives climbing the hill with the ultimate goal of cresting that hill. But going down the hill at a high rate of speed isn’t an option either in my mind. Crashing after reaching the summit is actually worse than the climbing part. I see it in my fishing, too.

Things that were easy sometimes seem to be hard now. Simply unloading and loading the boat at the ramp can be a chore. It takes planning and the use of every tool in the toolbox, including having the desire to be on the water, which is the most important part.

I never questioned my “want to” but excuses seem to many times take precedent and the easy way out of not going. Too windy, too far to walk and they aren’t biting anyway rationalizes the reasons not to go. That has to clearly be removed from the thought process. What was once easy isn’t but giving up and looking out over the water versus being on it is miserable.

Rule number two for 2023: Take excuses out of my thought process.

Fast is relative. Running, jumping and doing things quickly may not be in the cards but using our noggins may give us longer in the tooth folk’s ways to help us conquer the obstacles more efficiently and find the enjoyment again ahead of the bellyaching and excuses that seems like the easy way out.

Aging happens quickly and most don’t see it until it becomes limiting. Not sure there is a magic age and it’s different for everyone but when it hits it’s like being smacked with a two by four. It’s a holy crap, it’s a I am old moment and straight up that sucks.

Rule number three for 2023: It won’t be easy.

For all of you who have hit this same wall, I get it. For those of you who haven’t yet, your time is coming but rest assured my commitment to 2023 in my life and fishing will be different.

Looking in the mirror and evaluating through introspection align with honesty is tough business. Straight up, you may not like what you see. A case in point is I wear my emotions on my sleeve and my buffer is awful so I have to start there, too. Backing down or not standing up for what is right won’t leave but my approach could be much better.

Watching what happened on Monday Night Football with Demar Hamlin, an able-bodied young man who was living his dream and had a heart attack while making a football play, gave me perspective and resolve. Now it is up to me.

