Brown: High school bass fishing more than about just the competition

Fishing is contagious, and once the bug bites, it's hard to shake it.

The beauty is: Age, gender or athletic ability in other sports have little to do with success on the water.

I remember when we started Illinois High School Association fishing, the equipment and skill levels were all over the board. Kids who had fished previously had an inside track, but it didn’t take long before the other kids caught the bug and rapidly increased their skill level as a result.

What that first group of youth anglers lacked, this new breed has surpassed by leaps and bounds. These youth anglers can fish at any level and year after year they prove that. They read, they watch YouTube and they pick things up faster than any generation before them.

What we learned the hard way, they master in a short period of time. The educational materials are now off the charts. The coaching they get from proven anglers elevates what they learn in other places.

A case in point are the two area sectional winning teams. Doug Gudat, whose Varna Midland team won at Lake Bloomington, and Ken Peterson at Olympia are proven tournament anglers who worked with their respective teams to teach them the ins and outs or what it takes to be successful. They not only dedicate their time but also resources and tackle.

Coaches across the state are making in-roads with these anglers — not only teaching them about fishing, but life as well, and that is really what's important in my book.

Again, the state tournament at Carlyle was weather-shortened, as it seems to be every year. The folks in that community work their tails off, but Mother Nature and the layout of that lake make it nearly impossible to see two full days where storms and wind aren’t the rule.

Although it will be held there for a few more years — a new agreement was signed recently — I sure would like to see it move to a new venue down the road. The lake is a large bowl and is hard to fish even with just a little wind. Other lakes like Springfield or Clinton might be better as far as getting teams two full days.

No matter the venue, there are always teams that catch fish, and this year was no different. Joliet Catholic won with a total of 8 pounds, 14 ounces; Antioch was second with 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Pontiac Unified won the Special Olympics side of the state with 6 pounds, 4 ounces. They have won that tournament three times, and their total would have placed them fourth in the other bracket. The team of Michael and John Horton, who were partnered with Pontiac Bass Team members Tate Hendershott and Cole Kuerth, were coached by Bryan Nelson and Art Griggs. Laura Baumgardner is the sponsor and faculty representative.

Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner started the program by reaching out to Nelson nine years ago. Their school bass team has also been to state numerous times.

"I love it," Nelson said. "Watching these kids learn, put it into practice and seeing their faces light up when they catch a fish makes it all worth it.”

High School bass fishing is more than competition, which keeps getting better every year. It's about the relationships and seeing kids, many of whom may not have had a relationship with the school prior, compete and build lifelong friends along the way. Many new relationships are intra-school, but many are built with other schools — friends they compete with becoming fishing buddies for the summer and after they graduate.

The Bloomington Normal Bass Club is one example, as many of these youngsters are now competing on Tuesday Nights at our area lakes against the adults. I might add they are also doing very well at that level, too.

Fishing is a sport that really has no boundaries, and we see story after story of young people who saw their lives change for the better as a result. They have to have good grades to compete, but more importantly it becomes a lifestyle that they carry on later in life, too. I have never seen one bad kid who loves to fish.

If your school does not have a high school team, start one. The IHSA has an entire program that shows those who want a program how to start one.

Entire families become a part of it just like they do with ball sports and other school activities, but I see it as longer lasting after playing days are over. It is a sport that families can take part in forever and the smiles it creates are contagious no matter if it’s in competition or just hanging around a local pond. It's fishing, but it’s also tossing rocks, catching frogs and being outside. Fishing is a lifetime activity and can become a lifestyle that hooks more than the fish.

McLean County Sportsmen Fishing Derby

The McLean County Sportsmen will be holding their annual fishing derby at Miller Park on Saturday. It is open to youth ages 5-12 and will start at 8:30 am. Contact Dave Nafziger at 309-275-9892 for more details.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

