Brown: Here are some things to consider when buying a tow vehicle

Something as boat owners we all depend on is our tow vehicles.

For most, they can be an afterthought, but they are equally important as our boats, rods and reels, and a garage full of baits. For most of us, we put less time in them than we should — routine maintenance like oil changes, checking our tires and tune-ups are equally important.

When thinking about getting a new truck, the ability to pull is critical but the ability to stop is equally important. Today’s used market is crazy and what used to be a way to find a diamond in the rough has been turned into a more expensive proposition where getting new may make sense.

I remember days Chevy Trucks owned the lion’s share of the market in fishing but when Toyota jumped in a few years ago that changed rapidly. Ramp parking lots once home to Chevy have quickly been replaced by Toyota, and it happened almost overnight.

It was a perfect storm for Toyota. Chevy changed its marketing strategy, but it was much more than that. Toyota jumped in with both feet and put its money its mouth was. Bonus Bucks helped but fishing people have a strong loyalty to those brands who work with fishing people.

Toyota saw it could increase its market share by simply showing anglers they were important. It worked at the time, and although fuel economy was important, it was not nearly as important as it is today. Fuel at $2 to $3 a gallon is much different than $4 or $5 per gallon, and we may see it get there.

Toyota didn’t have fuel economy in mind when it built the Tundra, and even on a good day with the wind at your back, going downhill and not having your foot mashing the accelerator to the floor, 13 miles per gallon was about all you could ask for. Pulling and braking power was off the charts, and it would be hard to imagine a better ride than the Tundra, so it became a Catch 22.

Toyota stepped up with its 2022 model, and now has one that gets close to 20 mpg. Combine the Tundra with a smaller version called a Tacoma, and anglers had a selection of full size and smaller trucks to choose from.

Dynamic Sponsorships deserves a lot of the credit for ramping the Toyota brand up in fishing. The Toyota Owners Tournament and Bonus Bucks for anglers fishing out of one increased the value to anglers, too. Two local Illinois young men, Luke Stoner and Jake Hoselton, are part of the program at Dynamic.

Dynamic also works with Toyota Anglers to grow that affinity even further by telling stories of their use pulling boats across the country. Building an affinity is not an easy proposition, and a truck isn’t like rods and reels. Manufacturers and marketers have to work hand-in-glove to make that happen, and although fishing is a fringe area to other major sports, the percentage of growth has been significant as more and more anglers see the towing power, braking and features, and want to be part of the team. Brand loyalty is just part of it.

This year, with gas prices topping $4.50 a gallon (diesel is even higher), will be telling. The timing of the launch of the 2022 Tundra with much better mpg’s couldn’t have been better. No doubt this will be a significant decision for anglers, but they still have to have something that pulls, even if it’s not the long distances it might have been before higher-priced gas.

Again, stopping is just as important as pulling when buying a tow vehicle, and even if a smaller vehicle will pull just fine, being able to make sudden stops is part of the game, too.

I sure would like to see GMC, Nissan, Chevy, RAM and Ford stick their respective toes into the fishing market, too. No question the fishing community would embrace them like they have Toyota. Until they do, Toyota will continue to gain market share in this industry where pulling a boat is just what we do.

Boater Safety Class

There will be a boater’s safety course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at LeRoy High School.

Doug Larson will be teaching. To sign up, call Larson at (309) 838-9823

Congrats to Umland

Illinois angler Taylor Umland just returned from Lake Cumberland after placing 10th in the first The National Professional Fishing League (TNPFL) Tournament there.

Super tough conditions greeted 120 anglers who were vying for $50,000.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0