Brown: Have an angler on your Christmas list? Here's a product to check out

Buying something for the fisherman on your list is many times a shot in the dark.

It becomes particularly tough when those buying have zero idea why or how they fish.

That, in itself, provides the venue for fishing neck ties, gift certificates and coffee cups. Don’t get me wrong, I love all the aforementioned and have my share, but pinpointing something that can be used on the boat always takes the cake for most people who want to enjoy the day but also want to catch more fish. Fishing is fine, but the catching is where it’s at.

A lot of the gifts anglers get that aren't necessarily useful in the boat have to do with budgetary constraints. But if budget isn’t a big issue, I have one item any boater would love.

We have all seen, admired from afar and even possibly owned a shiny $100K-plus bass boat, plus a boatload of the best electronics and a zippy, high-powered engine. For some, that is a reality — congratulations and count yourself blessed. But to others, it is merely a dream — life has a way of getting in the way. Priorities like food, keeping gas in the car and paying bills take precedent.

To the others who look to fish and save a buck along the way, there are some great options that will give you functionality and features, but won’t break the bank, especially on the electronics side.

Garmin Marine Electronics continues to hold a leadership position in the top tier of marine electronics with high pixel quality, superior functionality and, of course, Livescope, that innovated forward-looking electronics. But Garmin also realized not everyone is able to afford their top-of-the-line, so it also has affordable units with a lot of the features, clarity and "gee whiz" of the higher-priced spread in their other lower-priced units as well. No question we all like the gizmos and functionality of the best, but their new Striker Vivid units bring a lot to the table, too.

I have now installed three of these units on mine and other friend’s boats. To say I'm impressed would be not doing justice to them. As I get older and my eyesight wanes, a nine-inch screen seems to be optimum for me in the bow of the boat. Bigger is better, but the nine does the job.

A lot can be said about the management of brightness and the challenges of changing light conditions on the water. A jar of lightning bugs can glow brightly in a dark room but outside in the daytime they are non-distinguishable. That is a differentiator with the Striker Vivid 9sv. The crispness and clarity of the screen is exceptional, but the images below the waterline are the really incredible part.

Providing excellent target separation through their CHIRP sonar is a differentiator in my book. With Garmin's Side and Down Vu included in this unit, the same clarity is available to the side and below the boat. Detail is the key to the game, and with seven color options, you can customize the palette that suits you best. Separation of the cover and the fish around and in it highlight this unit.

The included GT52 transducer is equipped with CHIRP traditional and Clear Vu and Side Vu sonars. The 12-pin transducer allows for high wide band CHIRP with a power rating of 250W for regular traditional sonar, and with the 455/800 kHz element, it has a power rating of 350W.

It can be transom or trolling motor mounted to give flexibility depending on the user. I have mounted mine on the trolling motor and have noticed very little picture loss when turning the head or moving along on the water.

The waypoint marking is spot-on, so finding the sweet spot over and over is not problem on your favorite lake.

I am very particular about my electronics. I've used the best on almost all brands, but felt I needed to do a test drive of this $599 unit. I have not been disappointed with anything in this unit. There are maps available in the more expensive units, but the $599 unit does give the angler the capability to map their lakes for themselves with exceptional accuracy and waypoint marking.

Many, even at the top tier of the fishing ladder, are using the Striker Vivid as a second unit on their boats — the WVGA monitor at 800X400 pixels rocks the clarity. Add the Wi-Fi capability for software updates and this unit is perfect for any angler on your list. I recommend it without hesitation.

