Brown: Happy spring fishing days just around the corner

With crazy pre-spring/post winter weather being the rule, fishing has not yet kicked into gear and it seems the weather has been crazier coast to coast — more so than I can ever remember.

Even Florida has had its share of changing and cold conditions. I don’t remember ever seeing more cancellations due to cold and wind as we have had to date.

Two warm days, a weekly Thursday snowstorm and cold, windy weekends are not conducive to a pleasurable days on the water. Some die-hards will still venture out, and although they may not catch a fish on every cast, a few bites and just being outdoors sure beats a day on the couch.

Even if the air temperatures and associated water temps will be the limiting factor for awhile yet, it doesn’t take long to take casting to catching this time of year. Fish will be on the move soon and can still be caught and hopefully cold, clear water isn’t followed by cold, muddy water when, and if, spring rains hit. Something that I have noted in my 60-plus years of loving fishing is change is inevitable and being flexible to those changes with proper technique and bait selection is a must this time of year.

First ice out is usually very good and if you have “when-you-can-go” flexibility, you just might find that perfect day when the fish move up from their winter haunts and you can load the boat. The first warm days with south or southwest wind can be the switch that turns the fish on.

So far this year most of the country has had weather like ours, and even the south has had a spell of two of low 30s temperatures. Knowing what to do when is what makes the puzzle so fun. Slow presentations will be the rule and a surface temperature gauge is essential this time of year. A few degrees of warmer water can bunch fish up.

Those warming days are just around the corner and, as most anglers are weather watchers, spring is the most important time to keep track of trends and knowing the best times to hit your favorite lake.

No matter which lake you fish, being able to put the weather puzzle together with the fishing one can increase success. Moon phases make a huge difference as well, and remember to match bait selection to size and action this time of year. There is no such thing as a secret bait or color and no time better to utilize crawfish, minnow and baitfish imitators.

At no time is getting a strategic game plan before hitting the water more important than in the early spring. Not only do you have to know the water conditions, like temperature and color, but the surrounding environment tells a story, too. Are daffodils blooming, are squirrels running along the bank, are leaves starting to pop? Those are all clues to tell when fish are beginning to move up from their winter, deep-water locations.

Crappie and baitfish are the first to move up, and recognizing migration paths from deep to shallow is essential. Creek channel swings next to pockets on south facing banks are good first bets. Having cover like rip-rap and brush piles make that shoreline better.

South facing shores usually warm faster and get the most sunlight. Bait including shad, glass minnows and crawfish start there with the fish following closely behind.

Electronics are essential this time of year and watching depth and temperature are a great start. Seeing baitfish activity both above and below the surface tells a story, too — a simple shad flick can be eye-opening. Some of the best days are when fish first move up.

The first place gamefish move to this time of year are shallow downed trees, stumps and brush tops in pockets. Generally the first 100 yards on the entrance to pockets are best this time of year.

One single fish catch can aid in determining what stage the fish are in by carefully looking at that fish. Are they white or without color, meaning they just came up? Or are their colors darker, meaning they have been up a day or two?

Looking in the mouth of the fish also tells a story of feeding activity, too. They may have a shad tail or may spit up a crawfish during the catch, and believe it or not they may allow anglers to pattern where the next cast should be.

Check weather forecasts considering air temperature, barometric pressure, wind speed and direction now, too, and always plan for the unexpected. Rain suits are mandatory this time of year, even when rain isn’t in the forecast. Better to have one with you than hoping you did if a pop-up shower with warming temperature might occur. A pair of gloves and sunscreen are also essential this time of year.

The time is getting ripe and very soon catching will kick into gear. I am not a believer in luck, so knowing the biological ingredients can make a great day from one where sunset photos are the rule.

Enjoy these days — at no better time will fish be bunched up than right now. Savvy anglers that are prepared and know what conditions do will ultimately make those first days on the water ones for the memory banks

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

