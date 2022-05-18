Brown: Good anglers need 'special skills' beyond technology, and need to pass them down

People who fish know the pleasure and enjoyment associated with it, but maybe those who have never experienced a day on the water or are afraid to give it a try may look at those who do with a bit of confusion and hesitation regarding our sanity.

Once hooked, pardon the pun, we spend large sums of money, travel around from lake to lake and it continues to be one of the only sports where you cannot truly see the quarry and it is below the surface of the water.

Although we now have sophisticated electronics and other gadgets to utilize sonar to find them, we really can't tell their moods or if they will bite or not. We can tell their size and shape, but depending on our training and understanding of the electronics may end up chasing another species that are not part of the plan.

Whether chasing bass, walleye or other gamefish, there is more biology used than many would recognize. Seasonal patterns based on time of year, type of lake or river being fished, water conditions and anglers' skill level with bait selection and casting ability can make all the difference to success or failure. It is not a simple game and those that are best at it do have special skills. In my opinion, anglers are athletes.

The new angler is much better and has a lot more information at their fingertips. Something that took us years and years to figure out they do by watching a YouTube video or reading about it online. Our training was a Dad, or a Grandpa, or trial and error; theirs is a keyboard or their cell phone. The latter cuts down on the learning curve.

The variable that has not been put into the equation precisely yet is fishing pressure and size of the lake combined with skill set. Everything else can be put into an equation and formulated for the desired outcome. An unpressured body of water can be easier to pattern than one in an urban setting eoyj more anglers on the water.

The last but most important variable is the number of fish who live in a particular body of water, because even the best anglers cannot catch ghosts.

Fishing is the only sport where size, gender and age have little to do with participation, and that is what makes it special in my book. Being a great football player or a fast runner has little to do with the success you can have on the water. I see it over and over with youth fishing, where the biggest and the strongest are not necessarily the most successful.

It is a sport where anyone can have success, — it is truly a sport of a lifetime. Old and young, big or small can all participate, and the beauty is success is measured by the individual. There are competitions for trophies and money, but a group of friends can just go and enjoy the day with bragging rights or a small wager.

To be honest I never believed I would compete in fishing 40 years ago. I didn’t want it to become a job and I always wanted it to be about the puzzle of figuring them our over the pressure of entry fees and an eight hour competition window. It was about seeing the sun come up or go down, the solitary moments on the water and the release of stress that gave me the most pleasure, but once bit by the fishing competition bug I truly wanted to test my skills against other like-minded competitors to see how I stacked up.

Rest assured, if you are good, there is always someone better. Information was always the differentiator — a specific technique or bait selection. Because I grew up when competitive fishing was born, I got to see it all and soaked it up like a sponge.

I still seek knowledge of how to catch more or utilize my time better on the water, but my pleasure now comes from helping others to catch more and enjoy the experience. Don’t get me wrong, I am still a competitive son of a gun, but I truly get a smile and a warm feeling inside when I see I when I might have helped a young angler succeed.

It actually feels better that winning myself at this juncture, and until you are there you might not understand it. I absorb the experience and time outdoors like I used to with a technique or bait, and winning isn’t as important as it once was. Maybe it’s an age thing, but more importantly I think it is looking for someone to fill in after I am done that gives me the most pleasure. I had those before me who cut the path for me and now it’s my turn I love that opportunity.

Today’s young angler has a skill set light years ahead of what I had at their age, but I have experience and wisdom and you can’t get that on the Internet. I believe my best work is really ahead of me. I love that part of the game, and even though I am not as fast or can’t jump as high, I can still fish, and for that, I am very thankful.

Rather than quitting or giving up, I plan on staying in the middle of it until I can’t. It’s a matter of principle to me to stay engaged and I will never quit learning and passing it on. I hope you are in the boat with me.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

