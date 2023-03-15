Every now and again in this column, I like to review new products that can make your fishing experience better and hope they help provide information valuable for your next purchase.

Whether a die-hard angler or a weekend minnow dipper, good information makes us all better anglers.

Let’s talk trolling motors today, in particular the new 36 volt Motorguide Tour Pro.

The good old days for trolling motors is now. Never before have we had more and better choices than today. They are so feature rich, have cleaner power options and blend electronics with trolling power to make each one a blended proposition.

We now have five outstanding brands represented including Garmin, Lowrance, Minn Kota, Motorguide and now Power Pole. Times are changing quickly.

More options now

When I started fishing a long time ago, we had a few choices, including Johnson/Evinrude, Minn Kota and Motorguide.

Johnson/Evinrude went by the wayside, but the other two are still going strong and a couple years ago Lowrance and Garmin entered the fray. Each have things that make them unique and others have enhanced their proven staying power with tightening up of things that anglers wanted or needed improvement. I like the last part most as that means companies listen to their customers and honestly competition is the driver.

Form follows function

There is no question that every angler out there doesn’t need all the bells and whistles, but because we think we do, we end up biting the bullet and spending the extra dough.

Although those that get into bits and bytes understand and utilize all the features, many times it is an “I have one too” deal. The cool factor plays more now than ever before, and honestly, we have a lot to be thankful for with our new options. I am willing to bet even more great things are on the horizon.

When I started my fishing journey, my first trolling motor was a 12 volt Shakespeare transom mount mounted on the front of a Sea King 12 foot v-bottom aluminum.

That didn’t last long as I moved to a Motorguide Brute, a mainstay in the fishing world then, and that thing was bulletproof. My first one was a 12 volt, but I quickly upgraded to a 24 volt and that motor was tougher than railroad tracks. You could bang into stumps, rocks and through vegetation effortlessly and I do not remember it ever breaking. I did crunch a few props, but compared to today’s costs that was a relatively inexpensive proposition to replace. Tough as nails and this new motor has more power than a locomotive.

Motorguide again

I get to see and use them all. I just installed the new Motorguide Tour Pro, and to be honest, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Although I have used the Tour for months and love it, I wanted to test out the Tour Pro with its Pinpoint GPS to get a true feel of the new Motorguide.

The head of the Tour Pro holds the GPS and all the smart components that make it go. No doubt it is a different looking head, but I get it once I saw what it does. I first saw them at ICAST and it took a little bit for me to get used to. I had the same opinion of the new trailer fenders and engine shapes a few years ago, but like them it has grown on me.

I really like that everything is contained in that head for Pinpoint GPS and all the mechanicals to steer and utilize this motor to its fullest. Fewer wires to pucks and other ancillary gear is a plus to me and not having unsightly wires and the issues they can cause is important to making sure there are no “on-the-water” failures too.

Cable steer

The Tour Pro is a cable steer with a very accurate anchoring system when the Pinpoint button is pushed. I like the location of that anchoring button on top of the pedal below the on/off button and it activates with an easy tap. The metal foot pedal has always been a selling point for me and Motorguide continues to make it better. No flex, tough as nails and smooth to operate is the key.

It also has a jog feature, heading lock and cruise control feature, as well. The cable steer lends to a more stable lock down in anchoring, especially in calm conditions. It is also extremely quiet above and below the water.

New bracket, shaft and more power

In years past, the bracket was a cause for concern. The new Zero-G lift is very smooth and light when deploying and stowing and takes minimal effort to lower or lift. No more chasing your trolling motor into the water when deploying and again, it is the quietest Motorguide I have used to date. The two blade Katana adds to the quietness, in my opinion, and the 36- volt 109 pounds of thrust is plenty of power to cross a cover or going through thick vegetation.

Motorguide worked with electronics companies to make that happen and it’s flawless. It comes with a wireless remote and I have tested it but am not a heavy user of it. I guess I am too old school, but have used it when a buddy who didn’t know how to use the foot pedal. I can see where guides would love it.

The 45-inch inner composite shaft has a lifetime warranty and is the perfect length for a majority of fishing style bass boats. The raise and lower collar is easy to loosen and tighten for quick adjustments in shallow water. When tightened it doesn’t slip either. I like that Motorguide can be used with just about every type of sonar including Garmin, Humminbird and Lowrance.

The good, the bad and the ugly

Motorguide is again a great option for anglers who want durability and plenty of features and power with their trolling. The Pinpoint GPS is right on target too. The upgrade to the bracket is a plus as well. It is important to use the supplied grease on the lock down mechanism, especially when first used to allow it to lock in place. It does come with a coated cable pull cord but in my opinion could be a bit beefier. The handle on that cord is comfortable and ergonomic.

In my humble opinion the new Motorguide Tour Pro is a rock solid 36 volt option that provides great power, killer GPS spot locking capability and has a proved track record. If you are in the market for a new one this year, this is a great option.

